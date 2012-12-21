Quick! Squeeze In Dinner At One Of The World's Best Restaurants Before Doomsday

Julie Zeveloff, Abby Rogers
The Mayan calendar predicts that the world will end December 21, which happens to be tomorrow.While there’s good evidence that there is no impending apocalypse, why take your chances?

Might as well maximise your credit card and go out in style with a meal at one of the 30 best restaurants in the world, according to the uber-prestigious World’s 50 Best ranking, organised by Restaurants magazine.

#30 Schloss Schauenstein

Frstenau, Switzerland

Last year's ranking: 23

Years on list: 3

#29 Quay

Sydney, Australia

Last year's ranking: 4

Years on list: 26

#28 Nihonryori RyuGin

Tokyo, Japan

Last year's ranking: 3

Years on list: 20

#27 Narisawa

Tokyo, Japan

Last year's ranking: 12

Years on list: 4

#26 Iggy's

Singapore, Singapore

Last year's ranking: 4

Years on list: 27

#25 Daniel

New York, New York

Last year's ranking: 11

Years on list: 8

#24 Mirazur

Menton, France

Last year's ranking: n/a

Years on list: 3

#23 Vendome

Bergisch Gladbach, Germany

Last year's ranking: 21

Years on list: 5

#22 Aqua

Wolfsburg, Germany

Last year's ranking: 25

Years on list: 3

#21 Oud Sluis

Sluis, Netherlands

Last year's ranking: 17

Years on list: 7

#20 Frantzen/Lindeberg

Stockholm, Sweden

Last year's ranking: n/a

Years on list: 1

#19 Le Bernardin

New York, New York

Last year's ranking: 18

Years on list: 7

#18 L'astrance

Paris, France

Last year's ranking: 13

Years on list: 7

#17 Pierre Gagnaire

Paris, France

Last year's ranking: 16

Years on list: 10

#16 L'Arpege

Paris, France

Last year's ranking: 19

Years on list: 8

#15 Le Chateaubriand

Paris, France

Last year's ranking: 9

Years on list: 4

#14 The Ledbury

London, UK

Last year's ranking: 34

Years on list: 2

#13 The Fat Duck

Bray, Berkshire, UK

Last year's ranking: 5

Years on list: 9

#12 L'atelier Saint Germain de Joel Robuchon

Paris, France

Last year's ranking:14

Years on list: 7

#11 Steirereck

Vienna, Austria

Last year's ranking: 22

Years on list: 4

#10 Eleven Madison Park

New York, New York

Last year's ranking: 24

Years on list: 3

#9 Dinner by Heston Blumenthal

London, England

Last year's ranking: n/a

Years on list: 1

#8 Arzak

San Sebastian, Spain

Last year's ranking: 8

Years on list: 9

#7 Alinea

Chicago, Illinois

Last year's ranking: 6

Years on list: 6

#6 Per Se

New York, New York

Last year's ranking: 10

Years on list: 8

#5 Osteria Francescana

Modena, Italy

Last year's ranking: 4

Years on list: 4

#4 D.O.M.

Sao Paolo, Brazil

Last year's ranking: 7

Years on list: 7

#3 Mugaritz

San Sebastian, Spain

Last year's ranking: 3

Years on list: 7

#2 El Celler de Can Roca

Girona, Spain

Last year's ranking: 2

Years on list: 7

#1 Noma

Copenhagen, Denmark

Last year's ranking: 1

Years on list: 7

There are plenty of ways to live it up before the apocalypse.

