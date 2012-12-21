Quick! Squeeze In Dinner At One Of The World's Best Restaurants Before Doomsday

Photo: Shutterstock

The Mayan calendar predicts that the world will end December 21, which happens to be tomorrow.While there’s good evidence that there is no impending apocalypse, why take your chances?



Might as well maximise your credit card and go out in style with a meal at one of the 30 best restaurants in the world, according to the uber-prestigious World’s 50 Best ranking, organised by Restaurants magazine.

