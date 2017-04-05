The best restaurant in the world is New York's Eleven Madison Park

Eleven Madison Avenue’s Daniel Humm and Will Guidara. Photo: Tourism Australia

The world has a new best restaurant with New York’s Eleven Madison Park deposing Italy’s Osteria Francescana after just one year at the top.

Massimo Bottura’s Italian fine diner is at No. 2, with the New Yorkers leaping from 3 to 1, having spent the last five years in the top 10.

Co-owners Will Guidara and Swiss-born chef Daniel Humm opened their fine diner in an Art Deco building overlooking New York’s Madison Park after buying the site from ing Eleven Madison Park from Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group in 2011.

It was a successful evening for the Australian industry as well, with Ben Shewry of Melbourne’s Attica listed at 33, and no longer the sole national flagbearer in the list for the past few years after being joined by Dan Hunter’s regional Victorian fine diner, Brae, a 90-minute drive southwest of Melbourne, making the top 50 at 44 at 65, up 22 places, in 2016, the second time it featured having only opened in 2016.

Prom night for the restaurant industry was held in Melbourne on Wednesday evening with the announcement of the World’s 50 Best restaurants.

What started out as a small roundup of where English chefs liked to eat in 2002 for a London trade magazine – the now defunct Elbulli in Spain was no. 1, followed by London’s Gordon Ramsay (he no longer makes the cut) and American Thomas Keller’s French Laundry – has become a huge and highly anticipated global phenomenon.

While there’s plenty of debate over the idea that a single restaurant is the “best” – former number one Heston Blumenthal wants to change the name of the awards to “50 Favourite” – it’s an accolade that has people from around the planet flocking to the winner for culinary bragging rights.

It’s now big business, with major sponsors and this year, Tourism Australia and its state equivalent, Visit Victoria, handed over $800,000 to host the event in Melbourne this year. It’s part of a three-year strategy to lure tourists Down Under, enticed by the quality of the produce and chefs here.

Chefs, journalists and “influencers” were flown in from around the planet as tourism officials showcase the best Australia has to put in their mouths.

Here’s the countdown:

50. Hof Van Cleve, Belgium

49. Tegui, Buenos Airer

48. Tim Raue, Berlin

47. Vendome, Cologne

46. L’Astrance, Paris

45. Den, Tokyo

44. Brae, Birregurra, Victoria

43. Reale, Castel Di Sangro, Italy

42. Borago, Santiago

41. Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet, Shanghai

40. Cosme, New York

39. Relae, Copenhagen

38. Azurmendi Atxa, Larrabetzu, Spain

37. Saison, San Francisco

36. Dinner by Heston, London

35. Septime, Paris

34. De Librije, Zwolle, Netherlands

33. Astrid y Gaston! Lima, Peru

32. Attica, Melbourne

31. Alléno Paris au Pavillon Ledoyen, Paris

30. Arzak, San Sebastián, Spain

29. Le Calandre, Rubano, Italy

28. Nahm, Bangkok

27. The Ledbury, London

26. The Clove Club, London

25. Tickets, Barcelona

24. Amber, Hong Kong

23. White Rabbit, Moscow

22. Quintonil, Mexico City

21. Alinea, Chicago

20. Pujol, Mexico City

19. Geranium, Copenhagen

18. Narisawa, Tokyo

17. Le Bernardin, New York

16. D.O.M., São Paulo, Brazil

15. Piazza Duomo, Alba, Italy

14. Restaurant Andre, Singapore

13. Alain Ducasse au Plaza Athenee, Paris

12. Arpege, Paris

11. Blue Hill at Stone Barns, New York

10. Steirereck, Austria

9. Mugaritz, Spain

8. Maido, Peru

7. Gaggan, Bangkok

6. Asador Etxebarru, Spain

5. Central, Peru

4. Mirazur, Menton, France

3. El Celler de can Roca, Girona, Spain

2. Osteria Francescana, Italy

1. Eleven Madison Park, New York

