The Best Restaurant In The World Has A Brand New Look

Photo: SPACE Architecture and Interior Design

Noma in Copenhagen was recently named the best restaurant in the world in San Pellegrino’s World’s 50 Best for the second year in a row.The kitchen, run by chef René Redzepi, is known for its small plates and out-of-the-ordinary specialties, such as pickled and smoked quail eggs or Nordic-style pancakes wrapped around preserved fish. The tasting menu alone costs $267, not counting the additional $170 wine pairing.



Now this Danish gastronomic paradise has been revamped. Partnering with deign studio SPACE, the Noma team wanted a complete renovation before they returned from the 2012 London Olympics. That left SPACE with a mere three weeks for the redesign.

“In the beginning we all thought that Noma should be turned upside down, that we should do something completely new and unexpected,” comments SPACE partners Peter Bundgaard Rützou and Signe Bindslev Henriksen. “After quite a long initial sketching period, we all came to the conclusion that it seemed forced and pretentious for a place like Noma to do something too conceptual or formally upscale…it is important that the space is not perceived as a superficial layer between the customer and the actual food experience.”

The design team worked within the fundamental elements of the original warehouse, changing the colour scheme, tables, and chairs instead of the actual layout of the restaurant itself. The biggest change was erecting a brick wall in the lounge and replacing the flooring with wider oak panels.

The result is a cool, sleek interior that provides an elegant backdrop to Noma’s world-renowned dishes.

