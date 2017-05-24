The most popular destinations in the world, according to travellers

St. Petersburg, RussiaShutterstock.comThe Church of the Saviour on Spilled Blood is one of Russia’s most popular attractions.

TripAdvisor, the travel planning and review website, recently released its Traveller’s Choice awards for the top landmarks to visit in the world.

Winners were determined based on the quantity and quality of reviews by travellers over a 12-month period.

This year, the destinations range from ancient ruins in South America to modern wonders in Asia, stunning churches in Italy to town plazas in Spain.

Here are the 10 most popular landmarks in the world according to travellers.

10. Duomo di Milano in Milan, Italy

The Duomo di Milano has 4.5 stars on TripAdvisor.

9. Plaza de Espana in Seville, Spain

Nearly 25,000 travellers have reviewed the Plaza de Espana.

8. Machu Picchu in Machu Picchu, Peru

Travellers gave Machu Picchu five stars on TripAdvisor.

7. Great Wall at Mutianyu in Beijing, China

17,000 people have reviewed the Great Wall.

6. Church of the Saviour on Spilled Blood in St. Petersburg, Russia

This church is said to be the #1 thing to do in St. Petersburg.

5. Taj Mahal in Agra, India

The Taj Mahal has over 22,000 reviews.

4. St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City, Italy

10,000 people have said that St. Peter's Basilica is 'excellent.'

3. Mezquita Cathedral de Cordoba in Cordoba, Spain

According to travellers, this is the #1 thing to do in Cordoba.

2. Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Over 20,000 people have reviewed Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center.

1. Angkor Wat in Siem Reap, Cambodia

Angkor Wat has a 5-star rating on TripAdvisor.

