The most popular destinations in the world, according to travellers

Shutterstock.com The Church of the Saviour on Spilled Blood is one of Russia’s most popular attractions.

TripAdvisor, the travel planning and review website, recently released its Traveller’s Choice awards for the top landmarks to visit in the world.

Winners were determined based on the quantity and quality of reviews by travellers over a 12-month period.

This year, the destinations range from ancient ruins in South America to modern wonders in Asia, stunning churches in Italy to town plazas in Spain.

Here are the 10 most popular landmarks in the world according to travellers.

More from INSIDER:

This article originally appeared at INSIDER. Follow INSIDER on Facebook. Copyright 2017. Follow INSIDER on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.