The 20 best islands in the world, according to Condé Nast Traveller

Shutterstock / Ekaterina Pokrovsky Boracay in the Philippines was named the best island in the world.

Condé Nast Traveller just released its 2016 Readers’ Choice Awards.

The travel publication polled over 300,000 readers to find the best islands in the world, outside of the US.

It may be time to start planning your trip the Philippines as the top two islands in the world — Boracay and Palawan — are in the Southeast Asian island country.

