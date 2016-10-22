The 20 best islands in the world, according to Condé Nast Traveller

Jennifer Polland
Boracay, PhilippinesShutterstock / Ekaterina PokrovskyBoracay in the Philippines was named the best island in the world.

Condé Nast Traveller just released its 2016 Readers’ Choice Awards.

The travel publication polled over 300,000 readers to find the best islands in the world, outside of the US.

It may be time to start planning your trip the Philippines as the top two islands in the world — Boracay and Palawan — are in the Southeast Asian island country.

20. St. Lucia

Jade Mountain St. Lucia

19. St. John, USVI

Shutterstock/Sean Pavone

18. British Virgin Islands

Shutterstock/BlueOrange Studio

17. Santorini, Greece

Freeartist / iStock

16. Ibiza, Spain

David Ramos/Getty Images

15. Tahiti, French Polynesia

Flickr / Roderick Eime

14. Sardinia, Italy

Shutterstock

13. Cayman Islands

David Rogers/Getty

12. St. Barts

Shutterstock/Stacy Funderburke

11. Mykonos, Greece

Wikimedia Commons

10. Bali, Indonesia

LoweStock / iStock

9. Crete, Greece

Tupungato/Shutterstock

8. Bermuda

Shutterstock/EQRoy

7. Turks and Caicos

Flickr/cowb0y2000

6. Vancouver Island, BC, Canada

Wikimedia Commons

5. Cebu, Philippines

Wikimedia Commons

4. Great Barrier Reef & Whitsunday Islands, Australia

Shutterstock/Brian Kinney

3. Mallorca, Spain

Holbox/Shutterstock

2. Palawan, Philippines

Shutterstock

1. Boracay, Philippines

Shutterstock / Ekaterina Pokrovsky

