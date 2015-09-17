Here's how we came up with our list of the world's best hotels

We recently published our list of the 30 best hotels in the world.

To create it, we aggregated five notable hotel rankings: Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Hotel Awards, Condé Nast Traveller’s Top 100 Hotels & Resorts

(part of its annual Reader’s Choice Awards), TripAdvisor’s Top 25 Hotels in the World, Fodor’s 100 Hotel Awards, and Jetsetter’s Best of the Best Awards.

We gave each hotel a numerical rating based on how many lists it appeared on and how high it appeared on the lists that were ranked. Hotels that appeared on all five lists ranked higher on our list, while hotels that ranked on only one of these lists ended up closer to the bottom.

For Travel + Leisure’s and Condé Nast Traveller’s lists, which were both ranked one to 100, we gave a half point to any hotel appearing on the list, and then a bonus between 0 and 1 point based on where they appeared on the list, giving a total score between 0 and 1.5. For example, The Langham hotel in Chicago was ranked 90th by Travel + Leisure, so it received 0.5 points for appearing on the list, and then 0.11 bonus points for its eleventh from the bottom position, for a total Travel + Leisure score of 0.61.

For TripAdvisor’s list, which was ranked out of 25, we assigned a similar score, giving a half point for appearing on the list and then a bonus from 0 to 1 based on the hotel’s ranking.

Since the Fodor’s and Jetsetter’s lists were unranked, we simply assigned a hotel a half point for any hotel that showed up on the list.

We then tallied up the scores to create the final ranking.

Here is the spreadsheet showing our calculations:

