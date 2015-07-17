The 10 best hotels in the world, according to Expedia

Pumilio Mountain & Ocean Hotel The Pumilio Mountain & Ocean Hotel in Jacó, Costa Rica.

Expedia just released its Insiders Select rankings for 2015.

The rankings are a crowd-sourced list of the world’s best-reviewed hotels.

The list includes a range of different types of hotels: chains, bed and breakfasts, and apartment rooms.

From a resort and spa in Japan to a hotel along Italy’s Amalfi Coast, take a look at the properties that received the highest ratings on Expedia.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.