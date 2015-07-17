The 10 best hotels in the world, according to Expedia

Sarah Schmalbruch
Pumilio Costa RicaPumilio Mountain & Ocean HotelThe Pumilio Mountain & Ocean Hotel in Jacó, Costa Rica.

Expedia just released its Insiders Select rankings for 2015.

The rankings are a crowd-sourced list of the world’s best-reviewed hotels.

The list includes a range of different types of hotels: chains, bed and breakfasts, and apartment rooms.

From a resort and spa in Japan to a hotel along Italy’s Amalfi Coast, take a look at the properties that received the highest ratings on Expedia.

10. Best Western Premier Weinebrugge, Brugge, Belgium

10. Best Western Premier Weinebrugge, Brugge, Belgium

9. Hotel Orion Motobu Resort & Spa, Okinawa, Japan

9. Hotel Orion Motobu Resort & Spa, Okinawa, Japan

8. Santhiya Koh Phangan Resort & Spa, Ko Phangan, Thailand

8. Santhiya Koh Phangan Resort & Spa, Ko Phangan, Thailand

7. Hotel Panorama, Maiori, Italy

7. Hotel Panorama, Maiori, Italy

6. B+B Edinburgh, Edinburgh, Scotland

6. B+B Edinburgh, Edinburgh, Scotland

5. Dormy Inn Sapporo Annex, Hokkaido, Japan

5. Dormy Inn Sapporo Annex, Hokkaido, Japan

4. Woolleys Classic Suites, Aurora, Colorado

4. Woolleys Classic Suites, Aurora, Colorado

3. Pumilio Mountain & Ocean Hotel, Jacó, Costa Rica

3. Pumilio Mountain & Ocean Hotel, Jacó, Costa Rica

2. Celenga Apartments, Dubrovnik, Croatia

2. Celenga Apartments, Dubrovnik, Croatia

1. Royal Palms Hotel, Hamilton, Bermuda

1. Royal Palms Hotel, Hamilton, Bermuda

