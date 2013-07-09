The 10 Best Hotels In The World

Travel + Leisure just released the results of its World’s Best Awards, which ranks the world’s best hotels, among other categories.

To compile these awards, the magazine asked its readers to vote on the best hotels they’ve traveled to, factoring in everything from rooms and food to service and location.

This year, Botswana’s Mombo Camp and Little Mombo Camp took the top spot, ousting last year’s winner, Tanzania’s Singita Grumeti Reserves.

#10: Singita Sabi Sand, Kruger National Park Area, South Africa

Score: 95.64

#9: Sabi Sabi Private Game Reserve, Kruger National Park Area, South Africa

Score: 95.71

#8: The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur, India

Score: 95.73

#5 (Tie): The Lodge at Kauri Cliffs, North Island, New Zealand

Score: 96.00

#5 (Tie): Ritz-Carlton, Berlin

Score: 96.00

#5 (Tie): Four Seasons Resort, Bora Bora, French Polynesia

Score: 96.00

#3 (Tie): Nayara Hotel, Spa & Gardens, La Fortuna-Arenal, Costa Rica

Score: 96.14

#3 (Tie): Singita Kruger National Park, South Africa

Score: 96.14

#2: Castello di Casole—A Timbers Resort, Casole d'Elsa, Italy

Score: 96.18

#1: Mombo Camp and Little Mombo Camp, Moremi Game Reserve, Botswana

Score: 96.60

