34 Courses Every Golfer Should Play In Their Lifetime

From lush hilly terrain in Ireland to stunning oceanside courses in California, golfers travel the world to play at elite golf courses.

We’ve created the ultimate bucket list for golfers.

Some of these golf courses are famous for their rich history, while others offer breathtaking views and unique locations.

From Scotland’s historic Muirfield to the Dominican Republic’s challenging Teeth of the Dog, here are the golf courses every golfer should play at in his or her lifetime.

