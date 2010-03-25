The World's Best Business Schools

What’s the best business school in the world?
BusinessWeek says it’s University of Chicago. U.S. News says it’s Harvard. The Economist says it’s Spain’s IESE. Unfortunately, most of them are wrong.
The best business school in the world, according to our proprietary ranking, is Harvard Business School. By a long shot.
Already, many of you are bristling. There are so many other great MBA programs! Lots of business-school grads do very well — or better — than the self-anointed wunderkinds from HBS! And all those arrogant HBS people think they should all be CEO at 27!
Maybe so. But the value of a business school is not just about the quality of the professors. Or the “education.” Or the campus facilities. Or any of the other things business schools love to brag about and most business school rankings focus on.
These factors are obviously important. But lots of schools have them. And they’re hard to tell apart. At the highest levels, moreover, there’s only one thing that really differentiates one business school from another: The amount the school will help your future career.
Beyond the curriculum, that breaks down to:
- the value of the school’s brand (how others perceive the quality of the school), and
- the network of contacts you build while you’re there
These two things — a credential that will cause future employers, executives, investors, and journalists to be impressed by you and a high-power social network — will help your career more than any particular accounting course or case study. And they’re part of what you’re buying when you elect to spend two years and up to ~$100,000 as a customer of a particular business school.
So, given this, how do you determine the proper ranking of the world’s top full-time MBA programs? You ask the folks who matter to your future career–employers, executives, investors, and journalists–what they think. And that’s what we’ve done.
Over the past month, we have asked our readers to name the 10 best business schools in the world. They have responded with an overwhelming endorsement of Harvard, Stanford, Wharton, and other top full-time programs. We have also interviewed more than a dozen recruiters across a wide range of companies–IBM, GE, McKesson, Bain, VC firms, startups–to get their sense of the top business schools. Their comments confirmed the feedback we got from our readers.
Our readers confirm that the quality of the curriculum at the school is very important. In fact, when asked to list the single MOST important differentiator among the schools, they responded as follows:
- 38% said the skills and knowledge acquired in courses was was most important
- 31% the network of contacts acquired was most important, and
- 28% said the brand value of the school and degree was most important.
Other business school rankings do a good job of evaluating the curricula and facilities of the various schools, and we’ve included their findings here. But in our opinion the other lists underweight the value of the network of contacts and the brand value of the school and degree.
Unlike the other business-school ranking lists, which often trigger bewilderment among those who actually work in business, our rankings probably won’t surprise anyone. Our list is also global: We know too many wildly successful executives educated at INSEAD, LSE, and other schools located outside the U.S. to confine our rankings to the U.S.A. The business world has gone global. And so should lists of the world’s best business schools.
So, let’s get to it…
Scroll through the World’s Best Business Schools >>
See the whole list on one page >>
See what top recruiters really think >>
Read about our methodology >
With assistance from Antonina Jedrzejczak
* 1.2% of people think Carlson is one of the 10 best business schools in the world.
* Carlson gets a 2.22 out of 5.0 on Business Insider's Brand Value Score.
BusinessWeek Rank: Second Tier
US News Rank: 33
Economist Rank: 62
* 1.3% of people think Simon is one of the 10 best business schools in the world.
* Simon gets a 2.36 out of 5.0 on Business Insider's Brand Value Score.
BusinessWeek Rank: Second Tier
US News Rank: 29
Economist Rank: Not Ranked
* 1.3% of people think Broad is one of the 10 best business schools in the world.
* Broad gets a 2.54 out of 5.0 on Business Insider's Brand Value Score.
BusinessWeek Rank: Second Tier
US News Rank: 40
Economist Rank: Not Ranked
* 1.5% of people think Olin is one of the 10 best business schools in the world.
* Olin gets a 2.48 out of 5.0 on Business Insider's Brand Value Score.
BusinessWeek Rank: 28
US News Rank: 22
Economist Rank: 65
* 1.6% of people think Fisher is one of the 10 best business schools in the world.
* Fisher gets a 2.42 out of 5.0 on Business Insider's Brand Value Score.
BusinessWeek Rank: Second Tier
US News Rank: 26
Economist Rank: 45
* 1.7% of people think Georgia Tech is one of the 10 best business schools in the world.
* Georgia Tech gets a 2.38 out of 5.0 on Business Insider's Brand Value Score.
BusinessWeek Rank: 29
US News Rank: 22
Economist Rank: Not Ranked
* 1.8% of people think BU is one of the 10 best business schools in the world.
* BU gets a 2.5 out of 5.0 on Business Insider's Brand Value Score.
BusinessWeek Rank: Second Tier
US News Rank: 46
Economist Rank: 40
* 1.9% of people think Cox is one of the 10 best business schools in the world.
* Cox gets a 2.11 out of 5.0 on Business Insider's Brand Value Score.
BusinessWeek Rank: 18
US News Rank: 47
Economist Rank: 88
* 2.2% of people think Illinois is one of the 10 best business schools in the world.
* Illinois gets a 2.31 out of 5.0 on Business Insider's Brand Value Score.
BusinessWeek Rank: Second Tier
US News Rank: 38
Economist Rank: 87
* 2.2% of people think Marriott is one of the 10 best business schools in the world.
* Marriott gets a 2.28 out of 5.0 on Business Insider's Brand Value Score.
BusinessWeek Rank: 22
US News Rank: 29
Economist Rank: Not Ranked
Comments:
'BYU graduates are as or more competitive than others from more prestigious schools--they tend to quickly adapt and add value.' --Reader
* 2.3% of people think Queen's is one of the 10 best business schools in the world.
* Queen's gets a 2.21 out of 5.0 on Business Insider's Brand Value Score.
BusinessWeek Rank: 4 (non-U.S.)
US News Rank: N/A
Economist Rank: Not Ranked
* 2.9% of people think Ivey is one of the 10 best business schools in the world.
* Ivey gets a 2.22 out of 5.0 on Business Insider's Brand Value Score.
BusinessWeek Rank: 4 (non-U.S.)
US News Rank: N/A
Economist Rank: Not Ranked
* 3.0% of people think Rotman is one of the 10 best business schools in the world.
* Rotman gets a 2.36 out of 5.0 on Business Insider's Brand Value Score.
BusinessWeek Rank: 8 (non-U.S.)
US News Rank: N/A
Economist Rank: Not ranked
* 3.3% of people think Owen is one of the 10 best business schools in the world.
* Owen gets a 2.6 out of 5.0 on Business Insider's Brand Value Score.
BusinessWeek Rank: 30
US News Rank: 33
Economist Rank: 64
* 3.5% of people think Marshall is one of the 10 best business schools in the world.
* Marshall gets a 2.64 out of 5.0 on Business Insider's Brand Value Score.
BusinessWeek Rank: 25
US News Rank: 20
Economist Rank: 36
Comments:
'USC's collaboration efforts prepares MBA's who come to GE the willingness and ability to assimilate to the unique company culture through quickly adapting to new environments.' --GE recruiter
'I have no affiliation with USC (always considered it university of spoiled children, or university of second choice), but their 'network' is amazing.' --Reader
* 3.6% of people think Olin is one of the 10 best business schools in the world.
* Olin gets a 2.48 out of 5.0 on Business Insider's Brand Value Score.
BusinessWeek Rank: Second Tier
US News Rank: 49
Economist Rank: Not Ranked
Comments:
'Babson College encourages and often times enforces interaction between existing companies and their students. They have courses where students become consultants, create their own businesses from the ground up, develop a business plan from start to finish, learn the ins & outs of Excel, study Business Law as it relates to current companies, write poetry, study women in comedy, and learn about the cultural effects of events like 9/11. Babson's take on education reminds me of the 'Best all around' superlative designated to those students in high school who are the most well-rounded.' --Reader
* 3.8% of people think IE is one of the 10 best business schools in the world.
* IE gets a 2.65 out of 5.0 on Business Insider's Brand Value Score.
BusinessWeek Rank: 2 (non-U.S)
US News Rank: N/A
Economist Rank: 16
* 4.2% of people think ESADE is one of the 10 best business schools in the world.
* ESADE gets a 2.68 out of 5.0 on Business Insider's Brand Value Score.
BusinessWeek Rank: 6 (non-U.S.)
US News Rank: N/A
Economist Rank: 29
* 4.2% of people think Mendoza is one of the 10 best business schools in the world.
* Mendoza gets a 2.71 out of 5.0 on Business Insider's Brand Value Score.
BusinessWeek Rank: 20
US News Rank: 33
Economist Rank: 34
Comments:
'Notre Dame lives up to their reputation in delivering top candidates who can execute and operate with integrity. Additionally, they have heavy executive support and engagement from top levels at GE.' --GE recruiter
* 4.2% of people think Kelley is one of the 10 best business schools in the world.
* Kelley gets a 2.53 out of 5.0 on Business Insider's Brand Value Score.
BusinessWeek Rank: 15
US News Rank: 22
Economist Rank: 46
Comments:
'Kelley has a very strong marketing program where graduates tend to be a great fit for GE culture due to their ability to solve nebulous problems. Students operate with a 'roll up your sleeves' mentality and are enthusiastic in initiatives outside of their day to day responsibilities' --GE recruiter
* 4.4% of people think McDonough is one of the 10 best business schools in the world.
* McDonough gets a 2.88 out of 5.0 on Business Insider's Brand Value Score.
BusinessWeek Rank: Second Tier
US News Rank: 19
Economist Rank: 48
* 4.6% of people think Kenan-Flagler is one of the 10 best business schools in the world.
* Kenan-Flagler gets a 2.85 out of 5.0 on Business Insider's Brand Value Score.
BusinessWeek Rank: 17
US News Rank: 20
Economist Rank: 39
Comments:
'GE and UNC are aligned in their commitment to building and teaching leadership both through experience and in the classroom.' --GE recruiter
* 5.8% of people think HEC is one of the 10 best business schools in the world.
* HEC gets a 2.88 out of 5.0 on Business Insider's Brand Value Score.
BusinessWeek Rank: Second Tier Non-U.S.
US News Rank: N/A
Economist Rank: 14
Comments:
'HEC: #1 business school in France for over 100 years, ranked #1 best business school overall in Europe by the Financial Times for 3 years running (ahead of INSEAD, LBS, LSE, etc.). Alumni include 3 government ministers, 9 CAC 40 CEOs, (BNP Paribas, AXA, EADS, L'Oréal...), the current directors general of the IMF and the WTO and plenty of successful startup founders and VCs. Brand name carries a TON of value in France, and also in Europe.' --Reader
* 6.0% of people think Anderson is one of the 10 best business schools in the world.
* Anderson gets a 3.1 out of 5.0 on Business Insider's Brand Value Score.
BusinessWeek Rank: 14
US News Rank: 14
Economist Rank: Not Ranked
Comments:
'I ranked UCLA high because I had a lot of professors in Econ from UCLA and they were all very bright and had a passion for helping their fellow man (an important trait in business).' --Reader
'UCLA Anderson actually has a pretty strong health care club presence -- students have banded together to say 'hey, this is a really interesting industry we have an interest in exploring.'' --McKesson recruiter
* 8.3% of people think Thunderbird is one of the 10 best business schools in the world.
* Thunderbird gets a 2.73 out of 5.0 on Business Insider's Brand Value Score.
BusinessWeek Rank: Second Tier
US News Rank: Not Ranked
Economist Rank: 84
Comments:
'Thunderbird's value proposition to ECLP is based on access to a highly diverse population of international and domestic candidates who are high calibre.' --GE recruiter
'Thunderbird School of Global Management consistently produces intelligent, pragmatic, globally conscious MBA's who are driven to lead sustainable growth worldwide.' --Reader
* 8.5% of people think IESE is one of the 10 best business schools in the world.
* IESE gets a 2.73 out of 5.0 on Business Insider's Brand Value Score.
BusinessWeek Rank: 9 (non-U.S.)
US News Rank: N/A
Economist Rank: 1
* 9.0% of people think Saïd is one of the 10 best business schools in the world.
* Saïd gets a 3.24 out of 5.0 on Business Insider's Brand Value Score.
BusinessWeek Rank: 10 (non-U.S.)
US News Rank: N/A
Economist Rank: 47
* 12.5% of people think Tepper is one of the 10 best business schools in the world.
* Tepper gets a 3.36 out of 5.0 on Business Insider's Brand Value Score.
BusinessWeek Rank: 19
US News Rank: 15
Economist Rank: 33
* 12.6% of people think IMD is one of the 10 best business schools in the world.
* IMD gets a 2.81 out of 5.0 on Business Insider's Brand Value Score.
BusinessWeek Rank: 7 (non-U.S.)
US News Rank: N/A
Economist Rank: 2
* 12.6% of people think Johnson is one of the 10 best business schools in the world.
* Johnson gets a 3.63 out of 5.0 on Business Insider's Brand Value Score.
BusinessWeek Rank: 11
US News Rank: 17
Economist Rank: 32
Comments:
'Cornell fosters integrity and a collaborative environment. Additionally, The Johnson School and GE have similar cultures which foster excellence, without arrogance.' --GE recruiter
'What I like about Cornell is that balance of case and theory, because I feel like both contribute to the learning and how you ultimately view things and approach life and business.' --Life sciences VC
'Cornell is a great program, especially those who are able to secure the coveted Park Fellowship. Those are the cream of the crop folks they steal from the other top programs. What's nice is that the Park Fellows are just as intelligent and capable as the Harvard and Stanford MBAs, but without the arrogance. We had brought in 5 MBA interns (Harvard, Wharton, Northwestern, Cornell Park Fellow, Berkeley Haas) and we ended up making an offer to the Cornell Park Fellow.' --Reader
* 13.4% of people think Darden is one of the 10 best business schools in the world.
* Darden gets a 3.27 out of 5.0 on Business Insider's Brand Value Score.
BusinessWeek Rank: 16
US News Rank: 15
Economist Rank: 24
Comments:
'Rigorous program that delivers top notch general manager talent.' --GE recruiter
* 19.1% of people think Ross is one of the 10 best business schools in the world.
* Ross gets a 3.27 out of 5.0 on Business Insider's Brand Value Score.
BusinessWeek Rank: 5
US News Rank: 13
Economist Rank: 25
Comments:
'Many students at Michigan have a general management focus with good technical aptitude. ECLP provides the type of depth and breadth of opportunities and assignments where Ross graduates can build on their skills to become growth leaders at GE.' --GE recruiter
* 21.1% of people think Krannert is one of the 10 best business schools in the world.
* Krannert gets a 2.91 out of 5.0 on Business Insider's Brand Value Score.
BusinessWeek Rank: Second Tier
US News Rank: 32
Economist Rank: Not Ranked
Comments:
'Purdue still rates the highest or best Business schools in the world. It provides a nice international exposure and makes us know and feel Globalization. Its really worth getting MBA @ Purdue.' --Reader
'Purdue University's International Master's in Management program is exposes it's students to Global issues, settings, business contexts like no other.....class rooms move around the globe (China, Germany, Belgium, Holland, Hungary...and yes West Lafayette.) The unique delivery system and international professor pool makes it a perfect fit for the Global Executive. My Salary jumped by $100,000! Steve Orr IMM 2006' --Reader
'Purdue ranks highest because of international exposure for executive MBA students. IT is more Global and helps students know whats happening in the world. Professors at Purdue are world-class. They draw professors from different universities and ensure that students are given the best education. Hence I rate Purdue highest.' --Reader
'Purdue (Krannert)-- carries a lot of weight in brand recognition, sound business teaching and is a real bargain!' --Reader
'Krannert is overlooked and under-ranked consistently. The faculty here are among the best and brightest, and they challenge students to apply the knowledge and skills learned in classes in real ways.' --Reader
* 22.4% of people think Fuqua is one of the 10 best business schools in the world.
* Fuqua gets a 3.71 out of 5.0 on Business Insider's Brand Value Score.
BusinessWeek Rank: 8
US News Rank: 12
Economist Rank: 28
Comments:
'Marketing expertise, healthcare focus, inclusive and collaborative culture. Good alignment for GE's Healthcare business and Marketing Function' --GE recruiter
* 24.1% of people think Haas is one of the 10 best business schools in the world.
* Haas gets a 3.69 out of 5.0 on Business Insider's Brand Value Score.
BusinessWeek Rank: 10
US News Rank: 7
Economist Rank: 3
* 26.3% of people think Stern is one of the 10 best business schools in the world.
* Stern gets a 3.6 out of 5.0 on Business Insider's Brand Value Score.
BusinessWeek Rank: 13
US News Rank: 11
Economist Rank: 13
Comments:
'NYU is a strong match for GE due to it's highly valued Finance program and population of students with strong finance and commercial backgrounds.' --GE recruiter
* 28.5% of people think Yale is one of the 10 best business schools in the world.
* Yale gets a 3.81 out of 5.0 on Business Insider's Brand Value Score.
BusinessWeek Rank: 24
US News Rank: 10
Economist Rank: 27
Comments:
'Yale is somewhat underrated. Most creative curriculum now -- attracts interesting, thinking students.' --Reader
* 29.4% of people think LBS is one of the 10 best business schools in the world.
* LBS gets a 3.69 out of 5.0 on Business Insider's Brand Value Score.
BusinessWeek Rank: 5 (non-U.S.)
US News Rank: N/A
Economist Rank: 8
Comments:
'LBS - Truly international not American definition of international' --Reader
* 32.4% of people think LSE is one of the 10 best business schools in the world.
* LSE gets a 3.88 out of 5.0 on Business Insider's Brand Value Score.
BusinessWeek Rank: Not ranked
US News Rank: N/A
Economist Rank: Not ranked
Note -- LSE doesn't offer a traditional full-time MBA program -- hence missing full-time MBA rankings -- but its Masters degrees in finance, accounting and management are usually considered equivalents. LSE also offers an executive MBA as part of an alliance with NYU Stern and HEC (Paris).
* 34.8% of people think Tuck is one of the 10 best business schools in the world.
* Tuck gets a 3.94 out of 5.0 on Business Insider's Brand Value Score.
BusinessWeek Rank: 12
US News Rank: 8
Economist Rank: 6
Comments:
'The student experience and alumni interaction at Tuck is second to none. Tuck allows every student to be a big fish in a small pond.' --Reader
* 41.3% of people think INSEAD is one of the 10 best business schools in the world.
* INSEAD gets a 4.53 out of 5.0 on Business Insider's Brand Value Score.
BusinessWeek Rank: 3 (non-U.S.)
US News Rank: N/A
Economist Rank: 23
* 52.1% of people think Kellogg is one of the 10 best business schools in the world.
* Kellogg gets a 4.12 out of 5.0 on Business Insider's Brand Value Score.
BusinessWeek Rank: 3
US News Rank: 3
Economist Rank: 15
Comments:
'GE's approach to marketing continues to be heavily influenced by thought leadership from Kellogg. Beyond the obvious marketing focus, the Kellogg candidates we see are highly collaborative, team-players which makes them a strong cultural match with GE.' --GE recruiter
'For me, Northwestern is that they get marketing. They step in the door and they get it. There's a focus on the consumer, there's a focus on insights. My experience is they're very easy to work with -- I would absolutely be most positively predisposed to a Stanford MBA or a Northwestern MBA. A large part of that is because I believe they teach collaboration and figuring out your role in an organisation. As opposed to, 'I'm starting as a CEO my first day out.'' --President of life science company
'The people coming out of that school seem to be generally high quality and have high 'people iq' which is critical to be successful in the business world but is hard to teach.' --Reader
* 53.5% of people think Columbia is one of the 10 best business schools in the world.
* Columbia gets a 4.12 out of 5.0 on Business Insider's Brand Value Score.
BusinessWeek Rank: 7
US News Rank: 9
Economist Rank: 20
Comments:
'Columbia provides a foundation to produce good candidates with strong leadership abilities' --GE recruiter
'A lot of is certainly brand. Access to great business professionals as teachers at the school, visitors for seminars and the other students/graduates. I have an amazing job right now, purely because an alum from my school, Columbia, answered my out of the blue e-mail and referred me to people to talk to.' --Reader
* 54.6% of people think Booth is one of the 10 best business schools in the world.
* Booth gets a 4.07 out of 5.0 on Business Insider's Brand Value Score.
BusinessWeek Rank: 1
US News Rank: 5
Economist Rank: 4
Comments:
'Dollar for dollar, MIT and Chicago seem to churn out the best candidates. I want employees who understand the fundamentals of finance. For whatever reason, those two schools stand out based on past history.' --Reader
'Based on Chicago's curriculum there is a great alignment of the school's focus in Capital and Healthcare to GE's Healthcare and Capital businesses.' --GE recruiter
* 58.7.1% of people think Sloan is one of the 10 best business schools in the world.
* Sloan gets a 4.32 out of 5.0 on Business Insider's Brand Value Score.
BusinessWeek Rank: 9
US News Rank: 5
Economist Rank: 19
Comments:
'Dollar for dollar, MIT and Chicago seem to churn out the best candidates. I want employees who understand the fundamentals of finance. For whatever reason, those two schools stand out based on past history.' --Reader
* 63.3% of people think Wharton is one of the 10 best business schools in the world.
* Wharton gets a 4.47 out of 5.0 on Business Insider's Brand Value Score.
BusinessWeek Rank: 4
US News Rank: 3
Economist Rank: 9
Comments:
'Wharton is known for delivering talent who provide a strong strategic thinking perspective combined with exemplifying executive communication skills.' --GE recruiter
'Wharton has a health care specific track and program that is very good in venture capital and private equity...I feel that the individuals that come out of Wharton have a strong health care network and then they also have some of the basics around terms, legal documentation, things like that.' --Life science VC
'A Wharton person knows their way around a business, they know their way around a P&L, they know their way around a spreadsheet. They know how to be successful in a really competitive environment. I think of that as somewhat of a collaborative environment. If Stanford's a 10, maybe that's a 7? But absolutely strong, strong, fundamentals. Business fundamentals, strategy fundamentals, finance fundamentals. They encourage you a lot to do internships and programs to get some actual business experience.' --President of life science company
'Wharton obviously has a very strong health care program' --McKesson recruiter
* 69.5% of people think Stanford is one of the 10 best business schools in the world.
* Stanford gets a 4.47 out of 5.0 on Business Insider's Brand Value Score.
BusinessWeek Rank: 6
US News Rank: 2
Economist Rank: 7
Comments:
'The reality is that two schools stand out in terms of demand, opportunity and alumni base (which is the easiest way to show the 'value' of the school and quality of people). Its Harvard and Stanford. If anyone tells you different, they simply aren't telling you the truth. Those are the schools everyone would like to attend but given the acceptance rates, it can be difficult.' -Reader
'There is a true, true focus, investment and skill base in entrepreneurship, in doing things a different way. Whether that means a new business model, a new business, a new approach, a new way to communicate, a new technology. So there is a legitimate emphasis on running your own business. The skills to think strategically, understand markets, identify opportunities for growth, whether that's in a business management role or consulting role, were very critical....If you're in VC, I think it's a huge advantage. The network is unparalleled. For me it was enormously helpful when I went out to raise venture funding, which I had never done before.' --President of life science company
'I think very highly of...Stanford, not only because of the proximity to Silicon Valley, but because I think they do a very good job in the individuals they take into the program and screening those individuals. I find people out of Stanford bright, collegial, technically strong, and a huge asset no matter where they are, be it a company or at a firm.' --Life science VC
'I'm a product manager at a successful Sequoia-backed company and co-founder of a Y Combinator-backed company. Probably the only school I'd consider going to is Stanford.' --Reader
'Stanford has brand, alumni loyalty AND absolute superstars.' --Reader
While not selected among the top 50, several schools were singled out by readers for attention.
The following programs were the the most frequently write-in answers for the top 10 list:
Tulane (13); TIAS (Netherlands) (11); Indian Institute of Management (11); GISMA (Germany) (9); Pittsburgh (9); Boston College (8); CEU (Hungary) (8); Indian School of Business (6); Arizona (4)
Also, several unlisted schools were called out frequently for the 1 to 5 Brand Value Score, including Boston College (18 times), Tulane (13 times) and Pittsburgh (8 times), mostly with 4s or 5s.
Some reader comments:
'I firmly believe that Boston College's Carroll School is truly an underrated and overlooked program. From an intensive curriculum to a phenomenal faculty; it belongs on these lists with the world's best.'
'Freeman School, Tulane: One of the best kept secrets in the country. Great international program and a very diverse alumni systems with leaders across all industries.'
'University of Pittsburgh (Katz) is the only reputed b-school in USA to offer a 1-year MBA program. Companies don't differentiate between 1-year and 2-year MBA programs, and savings offered by 1 year MBA (less tuition, board, expenses, and lost wages) combined with great professors at Katz GSB make it a compelling option to consider.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.