25 beaches to see in your lifetime

Sarah Schmalbruch
El Nido Bay Palawan PhilippinesDmitry Pichugin / ShutterstockEl Nido Beach in Palawan in the Philippines.

There’s no feeling quite like laying in soft, white sand and soaking up the sun.

But this feeling is even better when you’re lazing on one of the world’s most beautiful beaches.

From a black sand beach in Iceland to a lagoon filled with turquoise waters in Bora Bora, here are 25 beaches worth travelling for.

Trunk Bay, St John, US Virgin Islands

BlueOrange Studio / Shutterstock
Trunk Bay

The Caribbean is filled with beautiful beaches, but few are as spectacular as Trunk Bay. The beach is actually located in the Virgin Islands National Park, and is ideal for snorkelers, thanks to its 225-yard-long Underwater Trail.

Waikiki Beach, Oahu, Hawaii

Adny_Tam / iStock
Waikiki Beach

The iconic, crescent-shaped Waikiki Beach has a long history of being one of the most popular beach destinations in the US. Visitors can enjoy incredible views of Diamond Head Crater while sipping on a mai tai, or go for a surf lesson.

Praia Don Ana, Lagos, Portugal

Lukasz Janyst / Shutterstock
Praia Don Ana

This postcard-worthy beach may be small, but that doesn't mean it's not worth visiting. Nestled into the Algarve -- a region that makes up Portugal's southernmost tip -- Praia Dona Ana is bordered by towering cliffs that form caves, which you should by all means explore with a quick boat trip.

Dreamland Beach, Bali, Indonesia

Fisher_Y / Shutterstock
Dreamland Beach

Surfers flock to Dreamland, which sits on the Bukit Peninsula and was a true hidden gem until the 70s. Its secret status might be over, but it's still worth a trip for loungers and surfers alike.

Eagle Beach, Aruba

littleny / Shutterstock
Eagle Beach

The unique divi divi tree that Aruba is famous for can be found on Eagle Beach, which also features plenty of soft sand for sunbathing and calm waters for swimming.

Elafonissi Beach, Crete, Greece

Zakhar Mar / Shutterstock
Elafonissi Beach

Elafonissi's stunning light pink sand is its main draw. Located on Crete's Southwestern side, the beach is great for visitors of all ages, thanks to its shallow waters

Baía do Sancho, Fernando de Noronha, Brazil

TripAdvisor
Baía do Sancho

Despite being named the best beach in the world by TripAdvisor, Baía do Sancho remains relatively secluded. You can access the beach either by boat or via a long staircase that leads down to the tranquil shore, which is backed by cliffs shrouded in greenery.

Pensacola Beach, Santa Rosa Island, Florida

CherylCasey / iStock
Pensacola Beach

Pensacola Beach sits on Santa Rosa Island, one of the many barrier islands that dot the 160 miles from the Gulf of Mexico to Mississippi and down to the Florida Panhandle. It's known as one of the Gulf Island National Seashore's most stunning beaches, and, if you're lucky, you might spot a dolphin in its clear blue waters.

La Concha Beach, San Sebastián, Spain

S-F / Shutterstock
La Concha Beach

Backed by mountains and named for the shell-shaped bay it sits in, La Concha Beach is known as one of the most beautiful shores in Europe. While the beach's width varies greatly depending on the tide, the length is close to a mind-blowing 4,500 feet.

Matira Beach, Bora Bora, French Polynesia

Ed-Ni Photo / Shutterstock
Matira Beach

One of the very few beaches that are open to the public in Bora Bora, Matira Beach is home to a turquoise-coloured lagoon, palm trees galore, and powder-soft sand. What more could you want?

Playa Norte, Isla Mujeres, Mexico

Aleksandar Todorovic / Shutterstock
Playa Norte

So many of Mexico's beaches have become overcrowded, but if you're willing to take a quick ferry ride from Cancún to Isla Mujeres, you'll find some peace and quiet on Playa Norte. Animal lovers can also swim alongside whale sharks or dolphins.

Deauville Beach, Normandy, France

Elena Dijour / Shutterstock
Deauville Beach

First made famous in 1913 when Coco Chanel opened her first boutique in town, Deauville Beach is unmistakable with its brightly-coloured, striped umbrellas and its picturesque boardwalk.

Harbour Islands, Bahamas

ShaneGross / iStock
Harbour Islands

Known mostly for its pink sand beaches, Harbour Island remains mostly untouched by humans, at least compared to the rest of the Bahamas.

The island's other draws include Devil's Backbone, a coral reef filled with marine life, and Dunmore Town, whose pastel-coloured homes will charm any visitor.

Bondi Beach, Sydney, Australia

lovleah / iStock
Bondi Beach

This iconic beach is one of Australia's most popular sites. Visitors can lounge on the actual beach or enjoy the view from the Bondi Iceberg Club's pool. Surfers beware, though, certain parts of the beach are known to have strong rip currents.

Huntington Beach, Los Angeles, California

Kesterhu / iStock
Huntington Beach

Known as Surf City, USA, Huntington is famous not just for the quality of its waves, but the consistency of them. The beach -- located in Orange County just outside of LA -- is an ideal spot for all levels of surfers.

Grace Bay Beach, Turks and Caicos

shalamov / iStock
Grace Bay Beach

Stretching for 12 miles, Grace Bay Beach has some of the whitest sand you'll ever see. If you're not one to just lounge around, you can sail, snorkel, or take a ride on a catamaran. However, because the beach is part of Alexandra National Park, water skiing and jet skiing aren't allowed.

El Nido, Palawan, Philippines

Dmitry Pichugin / Shutterstock
El Nido

You'll be happy no matter which of El Nido's numerous beaches you visit. Located on the island of Palawan, El Nido is synonymous with sparkling white sand and vibrant waters. Its lagoons are surrounded by towering cliffs that will impart a sense of adventure while you swim and lounge.

Nissi Beach, Ayia Napa, Cyprus

Oleg_P/Shutterstock
Nissi Beach

Nissi Beach is known for its water, which is crystal clear, impressively clean, and very shallow. The beach is located in a small resort town on Cyprus' southeastern coast.

Koh Lan Island, Pattaya, Thailand

stockinasia / iStock
Koh Lan Island

Also known as Koh Larn, this small island off the coast of the southern city of Pattaya is famous for its beaches, all of which are surrounded by wooded hills. Chances are, these beaches won't be as overcrowded as those on more popular islands like Phuket.

Alder Lane, Hilton Head, South Carolina

XiXinXing / iStock
Alder Lane

Alder Lane is one of Hilton Head's lesser known beaches, so visitors can expect a little more tranquility as they lounge on its bright white sand. Hilton Head itself is an island in the Atlantic Ocean off South Carolina's coast, and offers plenty of activities from golf to gardens to museums.

Horseshoe Bay, Bermuda

Andrew F. Kazmierski / Shutterstock
Horseshoe Bay

Horseshoe Bay's Port Royal Cove is lesser known among tourists than Horseshoe Bay itself. It's a great little spot for snorkelling thanks to shallow waters, and the surrounding rock formations are stunning.

Máncora Beach, Máncora, Peru

elisalocci / iStock
Máncora Beach

Popular among surfers thank to its large waves, Máncora Beach sits along Peru's northwestern coast. When visitors are done at the beach, they can head to Avenida Piura, the main drag in town, which is home to plenty of restaurants, bars, and cafes.

Reynisfjara Beach, Vik, Iceland

Andrey Bayda / Shutterstock
Reynisfjara Beach

You probably won't want to sunbathe on Reynisfjara, but that doesn't mean it's not worth a visit. The stunning beach looks otherworldly thanks to its black sand, basalt stone columns, and the fog that sometimes envelops it. If you're lucky, you might even catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights.

Gay Head Beach, Aquinnah, Massachusetts

Esposito Photography / Shutterstock
Gay Head Beach

Situated on the south side of Martha's Vineyard, Gay Head is particularly striking because of the magnificent cliffs that tower over the beach. The name Gay Head refers to the bright colours of the cliffs.

Spiaggia dei Conigli, Lampedusa, Sicily

Shutterstock / Natursports
Spiaggia dei Conigli

Conigli means rabbit in Italian, which is why this beach is often referred to as Rabbit Beach in English. Despite its name, the beach doesn't have rabbits, but you will probably run into turtles and other marine life.

And since the beach is located miles off the Sicilian coast, on the tiny island of Lampedusa, you'll feel like you're in a remote, rocky corner of paradise.

More from INSIDER:

This article originally appeared at INSIDER. Follow INSIDER on Facebook. Copyright 2017. Follow INSIDER on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.