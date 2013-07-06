35 Beaches You Should Visit In Your Lifetime

From the party beaches of Ibiza to the remote sand stretches of Thailand, the world is covered with miles of spectacular shoreline.



We’ve scoured world to find the best beaches you should put on your bucket list.

There’s something for everyone: we found beaches where you can swim with penguins, relax under ancient Mayan ruins, bask on volcanic black sand, and more.

The remote Whitehaven Beach at Whitsunday Island National Park, Australia, has nearly 5 glorious miles of uninhabited coastline and has more than once been named Queensland's Most Beautiful Beach. Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, is known for its sexy bodies tanning on the sands, its great restaurants, and its awesome views. Hike, swim, or relax on pristine Coast Guard Beach in Massachusetts, which is part of the Cape Cod National Seashore. The picturesque Matira Beach in Bora Bora, French Polynesia, has gorgeous blue water and fine sand. Its location on the west side of the island makes it ideal for watching sunsets. The famous Plage de Pampelonne in St-Tropez, in the south of France, has plenty of chairs for sunbathing and watching the beautiful people stroll by. Located on the edge of an underwater national park, Turquoise Bay in Exmouth, Australia, is aptly named for its turquoise waters. snorkelling gear is a must. Ancient monolithic Moai statues watch over swimmers at the picturesque Anakena Beach in Easter Island, Chile. Though nudity is officially forbidden in St. Bart's, it's most likely to be practiced at isolated Anse de Grande Saline. The more than 1,000 islands that make up the Maldives means that there are hundreds of amazing beaches for relaxing, swimming, and scuba diving. Some top resort islands include Kanuhura, Angsana Ihuru, and Soneva Fushi. Mountains and forest surround Chesterman Beach in British Columbia, Canada. Great waves make it a surfer's haven, but people also come to explore the tide pools and watch the spectacular sunsets over the Pacific Ocean. Located just outside of Sydney, Australia, Bondi Beach is one of the most popular beaches in Australia. It has good-sized waves perfect for surfers and a diverse and attractive crowd of beach-goers. At Plage Beau Rivage in Nice, France, you can enjoy food and wine just steps from the teal waters of the Mediterranean Sea. Wild ponies still roam the sands of Assateague Beach, Virginia—enough said. Though located on Ibiza, one of the world's most infamous party islands, Ses Salines beach can be surprisingly quiet at times. Bask in the Spanish sun or take a dip in the ultra-blue Mediterranean. Mayan ships used to dock at Mexico's Tulum beach while on trade routes around the Yucatán peninsula. Now, beachgoers can swim and relax beneath the ancient Mayan ruins that overlook the Caribbean Sea. Locals and tourists flock to Elafonissi Beach in Crete, Greece, for its warm blue water, pink sand, and small nearby islands. Watch the colonies of African penguins in their natural habitat at Boulders Beach in Cape Town, South Africa. There's also an excellent place for swimming nearby. Tenerife's Playa Bollullo, in Spain's Canary Islands, is a secluded black-sand beach with stunning views of the Atlantic. Seven Mile Beach in Grand Cayman, in the Cayman Islands, is famous for its awesome diving and its miles of uninterrupted shoreline. If you're feeling adventurous, go scuba diving and explore Doc Polson, one of the many shipwrecks that's been taken over by the sea. Pines and cypress trees line the private Plat Beach in Dubrovnik, Croatia. St. John's Trunk Bay is part of the Virgin Islands National Park and features pristine white beaches along with a 225-yard-long Underwater Trail for snorkelling. High rises tower over South Beach in Miami, Florida, where beachgoers come to see and be seen. At night, everyone comes here for the excellent restaurants and hot clubs. Hundreds of seals sunbathe in Gardner Bay, a beach on Española Island in Ecuador's Galapagos Islands, every day. The 110-mile long Bahamian island of Eleuthera is known for its miles of beaches and laid-back atmosphere. For waves, visitors can head to Surfer's Beach on the Atlantic Ocean, and for calmer waters there's the tranquil Caribbean Sea. Protected as National Seashore, Cape Hatteras consists of miles of undeveloped shoreline along the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Once the stomping grounds of pirates, it's now popular among surfers, birdwatchers, and anyone looking for an easygoing place to relax. Bordered by boulders and covered in beautiful sand, Anse Lazio in the Seychelles' Praslin Island, is frequently named one of the best beaches in the world. The clear waters and sheltered cove provide excellent snorkelling conditions. Playa de los Ingleses in Punta del Este, Uruguay, is known as one of the best party beaches in South America. It's also great for strolling along the miles of soft, sandy coastline. The beaches of Yasawa Island are some of Fiji's best. With only one small resort, the number of visitors is limited, which means that the stunning beaches are also private. An old fishing village-turned-resort-style beach, the beautiful Praia do Forte in Bahia, Brazil, features colourful boats and small, lazy waves. Hawaii's Punalu'u Beach is famous for its black sand, which comes from the island's volcanic activity. Hawksbill and Greenback turtles frequently nest on this Hawaiian beach. With its curved shoreline and pink sand, Horseshoe Bay is one of the most famous beaches in Bermuda. Main Beach in East Hampton, New York, is a family-friendly beach with lots of amenities, like snack bars and bathrooms. The Hamptons beach also has wide swaths of white sand that lead to the Atlantic Ocean. Agonda Beach in Goa, India, has white sands, green mountains, and views of the Arabian Sea. With a long crescent of white sand, Kauna'oa (also known as Mauna Kea), is one of the most beautiful beaches on Hawaii's Big Island. Crowds are kept at bay with limited public parking. American beaches are pretty gorgeous too. Check out the 10 best beaches in America >

