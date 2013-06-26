The 25 Most Popular Tourist Attractions In The World

Petra World Heritage Site, Jordan

TripAdvisor just released the winners of its first ever travellers’ Choice Attractions awards.



Millions of travellers ranked their favourite landmarks, parks, museums, amusement and water parks around the world.

The incredible landmarks span the globe and include everything from 1,000-year-old temples to modern day cathedrals.

Peru’s Machu Picchu took the number one spot, followed closely by Angkor Wat and the Taj Mahal. The Bellagio Fountains in Las Vegas took the spot for top U.S. landmark, but was just number 12 on the overall list.

