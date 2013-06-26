The 25 Most Popular Tourist Attractions In The World

TripAdvisor just released the winners of its first ever travellers’ Choice Attractions awards.

Millions of travellers ranked their favourite landmarks, parks, museums, amusement and water parks around the world.

The incredible landmarks span the globe and include everything from 1,000-year-old temples to modern day cathedrals.

Peru’s Machu Picchu took the number one spot, followed closely by Angkor Wat and the Taj Mahal. The Bellagio Fountains in Las Vegas took the spot for top U.S. landmark, but was just number 12 on the overall list.

#25 Siena Cathedral, Siena, Italy

#24 Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, Savannah, Georgia

#23 Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco, California

#22 Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela, Santiago de Compostela, Spain

#21 Top of the Rock Observation Deck, New York City, New York

#20 Cristo Redentor (Statue of Christ the Redeemer), Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

#19 USS Arizona Memorial, Honolulu, Hawaii

#18 Shwedagon Pagoda, Yangon (Rangoon), Myanmar

#17 Great Wall at Mutianyu, Beijing, China

#16 The Alhambra, Granada, Spain

#15 Gettysburg National Military Park, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania

#14 Alcazar, Seville, Spain

#13 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

#12 Bellagio Fountains, Las Vegas, Nevada

#11 Temple of Karnak, Luxor, Egypt

#10 Main Market Square (Rynek Glowny), Krakow, Poland

#9 Ancient City Walls, Dubrovnik, Croatia

#8 St. Peter's Basilica, Vatican City, Italy

#7 Church of Our saviour on Spilled Blood, St. Petersburg, Russia

#6 Great Cathedral and Mosque, Cordoba, Spain

#5 Bayon Temple, Siem Reap, Cambodia

#4 Petra World Heritage Site, Wadi Musa, Jordan

#3 Taj Mahal, Agra, India

#2 Angkor Wat, Siem Reap, Cambodia

#1 Machu Picchu, Machu Picchu, Peru

