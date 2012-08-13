VOTE NOW: Help Us Choose The World's Best Apps

Photo: Kevin Smith, Business Insider

There are over 650,000 apps in Apple’s App Store and more than 500,000 in Google’s Android Play Store. Not to mention the millions and millions of PC, Mac, and web apps that existed before the mobile revolution.With an amount that large It’s safe to say that wading through all of these apps is a daunting task.



So we’re trying to find the best apps out there, and we need your help!

We’ve complied a list of Apps that cover the entire spectrum but we want your input.

Please take 5 minutes to answer the questions below. In a few weeks, we’ll reveal the new definitive list of the World’s Best Apps. And don’t just limit yourself to mobile apps. We’re looking for the best apps on all platforms.

Keep in mind the list is not comprehensive — if there’s an app missing, add it below!

