2014: The 10 Best Airports In The World

Skytrax has released the results of its annual World Airport Awards and, once again, Singapore’s Changi Airport has taken the top spot.
It’s no surprise that Changi came out on top again. The international transit hub has incredible amenities, such as a butterfly garden, rooftop pool, movie theatres, hotels, spas, and showers — and even a four-story slide.
Skytrax based its rankings on 12.85 million customer nominations across 110 nationalities and includes 410 airports worldwide. It incorporates passenger satisfaction across nearly 40 categories, including service and shopping and security and immigration.
All the airports commended last year made the 2014 list, but in a slightly different order.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/533435806da811ff48fec9c7-902-676/london-heathrow-airport-2.jpg' alt='London heathrow airport' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Yearly passengers: 69.4 million
Why it's awesome: Despite London Mayor Boris Johnson's concern that Heathrow gives visitors 'a terrible impression of the U.K.,' the overcrowded airport made it into Skytrax's top 10.
The third-busiest airport in the world in 2011, it took home the awards for Best Airport Shopping and Best Airport Terminal, for T5, which opened in 2008 after a $US6.2 billion, 19-year design and construction process.
Heathrow's Skytrax review includes four or five out of five star rankings for ease of use, flight information, public transport, security staff efficiency, and more.
Source: Skytrax World Airport Awards. Yearly passenger figure is for 2011, provided by Airports Council International.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/517ef711ecad043063000003-1024-768/3536192706_8541bde309_b.jpg' alt='Vancouver international airport' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Yearly passengers: 18 million
Why it's awesome: The least busy airport in the Skytrax top 10, Vancouver International offers visitors a large collection of Pacific Northwest Coast Native art.
Skytrax named Vancouver International the Best Airport in North America for the fourth year in a row in 2013, a streak that justifies the $US1.4 billion the airport spent on a recent expansion. It also ranked top for staff.
Volunteers, known as Green Coat Ambassadors, work in the airport to help travellers get where they're going.
Source: Skytrax World Airport Awards. Yearly passenger figures provided by Vancouver International Airport.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5334360a6da8114c4cfec9c8-1200-924/zurich-airport-4.jpg' alt='Zurich airport' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Yearly passengers: 24.8 million
Why it's awesome: The largest international airport in Switzerland, Zurich was significantly expanded in 2003, with a new terminal and an underground, automated train called the Skymetro to shuttle travellers around.
Located 7 miles north of the Zurich city center, this airport also ranked highly in Skytrax's airport security processing, immigration, and dining categories.
The airport offers a porter service where travellers pay a fee to have their bag picked up from anywhere in the airport and delivered to their final destination.
Source: Skytrax World Airport Awards. Yearly passenger figures provided by Zurich Airport.
Photo: Fedor Selivanov / Shutterstock.com
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/517eba8169bedda07e000001-1200-924/beijing_capital_international_airport_200908.jpg' alt='Beijing Capital International Airport' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Yearly passengers: 78.7 million
Why it's awesome: Already beyond its 78 million passenger annual capacity, Beijing Capital is the busiest airport in Asia and the second-busiest in the world, trailing only Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson.
That's why the city is building another airport, which will be bigger than JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark combined.
Capital's tallest building, Terminal 3, came in eighth for Best Airport Terminal. It opened in 2008, in time for the Beijing Olympics.
Its Langham Place Beijing hotel was named the second best airport hotel in the world.
Source: Skytrax World Airport Awards. Yearly passenger figure is for 2011, provided by Airports Council International.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/533431ffecad04d30db634fc-1200-924/tokyo-haneda-airport-terminal-1-marketplace-1.jpg' alt='Tokyo Haneda Airport Terminal 1 Marketplace' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Yearly passengers: 62.6 million
Why it's awesome: With a third international terminal that opened in 2010, Haneda can accommodate 90 million passengers annually.
More construction is already in the works: The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport announced plans to expand the new terminal with eight more gates, more parking, and a hotel, by March 2014.
The airport won the Skytrax awards for World's Best Domestic Airport, and was also commended for shopping, security processing, and cleanliness.
Source: Skytrax World Airport Awards. Yearly passenger figure is for 2011, provided by Airports Council International.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/533436ee6da8116a4ffec9c9-1200-924/schipol-airport-amsterdam.jpg' alt='Schipol airport amsterdam' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Yearly passengers: 49.8 million
Why it's awesome: Schiphol opened in 1916 as a military airfield and has now transformed into one of the busiest airports in the world.
While travellers wait for their flight departures, they can enjoy a massage, play a game of poker at the casino, and catch up on some reading at the airport library.
According to Skytrax, Schiphol also has excellent dining, shopping, and leisure options.
Source: Skytrax World Airport Awards. Yearly passenger figure is for 2011, provided by Airports Council International.
Photo: Radu Razvan / Shutterstock.com
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/533438436bb3f7e50f12cef1-1200-924/hong-kong-international-airport-18.jpg' alt='Hong kong international airport' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Yearly passengers: 53.3 million
Why it's awesome: Located less than five flying hours from half of the world's population, Hong Kong's airport is one of the busiest in the world.
It was named the best airport for dining and baggage delivery, and also ranked among the top airports for cleanliness and shopping.
In March 2012, the airport decided to add a third runway to increase its capacity.
Hong Kong International also offers a nine-hole golf course, a great place for travellers to spend long layovers.
Source: Skytrax World Airport Awards. Yearly passenger figure is for 2011, provided by Airports Council International.
Photo: saiko3p / Shutterstock.com
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/533438d96da8111456fec9c7-1200-924/shutterstock_17375.jpg' alt='Munich airport' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Yearly passengers: 37.8 million
Why it's awesome: Germany's second-busiest airport features aesthetically pleasing terminals on the walk to the gate. Many of the walls and ceilings are made of glass, making the airport feel large and open.
The airport, a 45-minute train ride from the Munich city center, was also named the best in Europe, and the commended for its dining and shopping options.
Source: Skytrax World Airport Awards. Yearly passenger figure is for 2011, provided by Airports Council International.
Photo: Shutterstock
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/533434c3ecad040c21b634f8-1200-924/incheon-airport-korea.jpg' alt='Incheon airport korea' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Yearly passengers: 39.2 million
Why it's awesome: Incheon, the largest airport in South Korea, serves passengers on more than 70 airlines, and is one of only three airlines to receive a five-star overall rating from Skytrax.
Every year from 2005 to 2012, it was rated as the world's top airport by Airports Council International.
The young airport -- it opened in March 2001 -- is home to a museum of Korean culture, and has excellent rankings for cleanliness, external views, rest areas, internet access, and local food choices.
Source: Skytrax World Airport Awards. Yearly passenger figure is for 2011, provided by Airports Council International.
Photo: Shutterstock.com
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5334342b6da811463efec9c9-1200-924/changi-airport-1.jpg' alt='Changi airport' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Yearly passengers: 46.5 million
Why it's awesome: Changi is designed to alleviate the stress of travel, and offers passengers the chance to enjoy lots of greenery, an outdoor pool, and a butterfly garden.
For those who prefer to stay inside, it also houses movie theatres, spas, showers, and a four-story slide.
Business Insider editor Jennifer Polland had the chance to visit last month, and wrote: 'I recently spent several hours in the airport during a trip to Singapore and had a chance to explore. The bottom line: This is a place where you'll actually enjoy having a long layover.'
This year, it won high marks for security, immigration processing, leisure options, and cleanliness.
Source: Skytrax World Airport Awards. Yearly passenger figure is for 2011, provided by Airports Council International.
Photo: Shutterstock.com
