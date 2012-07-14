The World's Best Airlines Offer Some Insanely Luxurious Amenities

Photo: Malaysia Airlines

If you’ve flown economy on an American jetliner in the past few years or so, it shouldn’t come as any surprise that none of 2012’s best airlines are American companies. In other parts of the world—namely the Middle East and Asia—airlines take your comfort seriously, and not just on first class flights.



In business—and economy sections too—these top fliers, compiled by Skytrax, pack luxury into in-flight spa treatments, multi-course extravagent meals, and sleeping suites worthy of a travelling king.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.