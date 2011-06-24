10 Awesome Foreign Airlines That Put America To Shame

Photo: Qatar Airways
The best airline in the world serves five-star Japanese cuisine on board, allows passengers to send and receive text messages in flight, and offers its first class passengers access to premium spa services before their flight or during layovers.Qatar Airways received the highest rating, up from third last year, in a survey of 18.8 million travellers published today by SkyTrax. The airline surpassed Singapore Airlines, and Asiana Airlines.
Others in the top are mostly Asian airlines as well.
Sorry, none of them are American airlines.
Destinations: 100
Last year's rank: 8
Special awards: Best Inflight Entertainment (#1)
A year ago, Emirates announced it would hire more than 700 new pilots over the next 18 months.
Destinations: 183
Last year's rank: not ranked
Special awards: Best Premium Economy Class Seats (#1)
Kobe Bryant is a brand ambassador for Turkish Airlines
Destinations: 41
Last year's rank: 7
Special awards: Best First Class Meals (#3), Best Premium Economy Class Seats (#3)
Qantas has a program specifically to help employ Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islanders.
Destinations: 53
Last year's rank: 5
Special awards: Best Premium Economy Class Seats (#2)
Air New Zealand planes include the Skycouch, the first economy seating that allows passengers to lie flat and couples to cuddle.
Destinations: 66
Last year's rank: 6
Special awards: Best First Class (#1), Best Meals in First Class (#1)
Etihad means united in Arabic. Their first class is known as the 'diamond zone.'
Destinations: 72
Last year's rank: 9
Special awards: Best Airport Services (#2), Best First Class Airline Lounge (#2)
Destinations: 114 (cargo and passenger)
Last year's rank: 4
Special awards: Best First Class (#3), Best Inflight Entertainment (#3)
Cathay Pacific Airways was formed in 1946 by two pilots who had been flying 'the hump,' in WWII.
Destinations: 99
Last year's rank: 1
Special awards: Best Cabin Staff (#1), Best Airport Services (#3)
Asiana Airlines was the first company deemed an environmentally friendly within the service industry by the Ministry Environment Republic of Korea.
Destinations: 62
Last year's rank: 2
Special awards: Best First Class (#2), Best Cabin Staff (#3), Best First Class Meals (#2)
Singapore Airlines just proposed a low-cost airline that is expected to begin flights in a year.
Destinations: 100
Last year's rank: 3
Special awards: Best First Class Airline Lounge (#1), Best Business Class Meals (#3)
When it first launched in 1994, the airline was owned by Qatari royalty until 1997 when there was a relaunch. Launching 16 new destinations since 2010, it is one of the fastest growing airlines.
