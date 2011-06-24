10 Awesome Foreign Airlines That Put America To Shame

Photo: Qatar Airways

The best airline in the world serves five-star Japanese cuisine on board, allows passengers to send and receive text messages in flight, and offers its first class passengers access to premium spa services before their flight or during layovers.Qatar Airways received the highest rating, up from third last year, in a survey of 18.8 million travellers published today by SkyTrax. The airline surpassed Singapore Airlines, and Asiana Airlines.



Others in the top are mostly Asian airlines as well.

Sorry, none of them are American airlines.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.