The 19 highest paid models in the world

Being beautiful means big bucks.

Iconic supermodel Linda Evangelista once said that “I don’t get out of bed for less than $US10,000 a day,” and it looks like nothing has changed in modelling world.

Models are becoming such business powerhouses that they command huge salaries for just a single campaign because of their personal branding.

Kendall Jenner, the half sister of reality TV show star Kim Kardashian, has become one the highest paid models in just one year, thanks to her millions of followers on social media. Brands know that if she puts a picture on Instagram or on Twitter, she’ll could get the label more exposure than traditional adverts.

Meanwhile, modelling for lingerie firm Victoria’s Secret gives models a massive boost to their careers and allows them to command some of the highest pay in the fashion world.

So we took at look at Forbes’ latest data that covers the June 2014 and June 2015 period, to see who the biggest earners in the modelling industry are.

19. Jourdan Dunn: $3.5 million (£2.2 million). Dunn was discovered in a London branch of budget fashion retailer Primark and ended up securing deals with Maybelline and Calvin Klein. She also models for Tommy Hilfiger and Burberry. Getty Model Jourdan Dunn attends the 'Little Prince' ('Le Petit Prince') Premiere during the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2015 in Cannes, France. 18. Kate Upton: $3.5 million (£2.2 million). Upton's earnings halved from last year but her biggest gig was starring in the estimated $40 million Superbowl advert for Game of War. Getty Model Kate Upton poses backstage at the Diane Von Furstenberg Spring 2016 fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Spring Studios on September 13, 2015 in New York City 17. Hilary Rhoda: $3.5 million (£2.2 million). She's still one of the highest paid models in the world but her earnings have dropped since Kendall Jenner took her contract as the face of Estée Lauder. She is still a model for Via Spiga, Elie Tehari, and Chopard. Getty Hilary Rhodal walks the runway at the Karigam fashion show during Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Gallery, Skylight at Clarkson Sq on September 11, 2015 in New York City. 16. Kendall Jenner: $4 million (£2.5 million). The half-sister of Kim Kardashian has carved her own success through the world of high fashion. She enters the list this year after modelling for Estée Lauder, Calvin Klein, Fendi, Marc Jacobs and Karl Lagerfeld. Her immense social media presence also helps book her jobs because of the exposure she'd give to a brand. Billy Farrell for BFA 15. Daria Werbowy: $4.5 million (£2.8 million). The insanely successful Werbowy has appeared on 50 international Vogue magazine covers during her career. She earns most of her money from being the face of Lancôme make-up. Getty Daria Werbowy attends the 'Lancome Show By Alber Elbaz' Party at Le Trianon on July 2, 2013 in Paris, France. . 14. Liu Wen: $4.5 million (£2.8 million). Liu was the first Chinese model to strut down the catwalk for Victoria's Secret. Liu now makes most of her money from other underwear firm La Perla and by modelling for Massimo Dutti, H&M and MO&Co after she left Victoria's Secret. Getty Model Liu Wen attends the 'Little Prince' ('Le Petit Prince') Premiere during the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2015 in Cannes, France. 13. Kate Moss: $4.5 million (£2.8 million). The 41 year old is also one of the oldest models in the top earners list but she continues to pull in millions from big contracts with David Yurman, Decorté Skincare and Burberry. She's also into her 14th year with Rimmel make-up. Getty Kate Moss attends the 5th Annual amfAR Inspiration Gala at the home of Dinho Diniz on April 10, 2015 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. . 12.Carolyn Murphy: $4.5 million (£2.8 million). The 40 year-old is nearly double the age of many people on this list but her wholesome all-American look books her massive campaigns with Estée Lauder, Ugg and Oscar de la Renta. Getty Carolyn Murphy attends God's Love We Deliver, Golden Heart Awards on October 16, 2014 in New York City. 11. Karlie Kloss: $5 million (£3.2 million). Taylor Swift's BFF has deals with L'Oréal, Joe Fresh and Kate Spade after retiring her Angel wings at Victoria's Secret. Meanwhile she has teamed up with also partnered with the Flatiron School to create a 'Kode With Karlie' scholarship for young female coders. Getty Model Karlie Kloss walks the runway at the Diane Von Furstenberg Spring 2016 fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Spring Studios on September 13, 2015 in New York City. 10. Candice Swanepoel: $5 million (£3.2 million). Her income has almost doubled from the previous year after she became one of the faces of Max Factor. She also has a Versace fragrance contract. Getty ictoria's Secret Angel, Candice Swanepoel, poses for a photo as she kicks off 'International Bombshells' Day' at Victoria's Secret Northpark on April 30, 2015 in Dallas, Texas 9. Alessandra Ambrosio: $5 million (£3.2 million). Most of her income is generated from Victoria's Secret, but she adds to her wealth with her own swimwear and clothing line with Planet Blue and other modelling jobs. Getty Alessandra Ambrosio walks the runway as Taylor Swift performs at the annual Victoria's Secret fashion show at Earls Court on December 2, 2014 in London, England. 8. Lara Stone: $5 million (£3.2 million). She was discover at 12 years old in Paris and ended up becoming one of the highest paid models in the world. She has contracts with L'Oréal cosmetics and Calvin Klein underwear which led to this advert with singer Justin Bieber. Calvin Klein 7. Joan Smalls: $5.5 million (£3.5 million). Smalls has worked for ads with Joe Fresh, Calvin Klein and Marc Jacobs, boosting her income by $2 million from the previous year. She also walks more catwalks than most of the other models in this list. Getty Joan Smalls walks the runway during the Atelier Versace show as part of Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2015/2016 on July 5, 2015 in Paris, France. 6. Miranda Kerr: $5.5 million (£3.5 million). Kerr left Victoria's Secret in 2013 but has made huge amounts of money from other lingerie firms such as Wonderbra. The former wife of actor Orlando Bloom is also the face of Escada Joyful Fragrance, Swarovski jewellery and Clear Hair. Reebok . 5. Natalia Vodianova: $7 million (£4.4 million). Vodianova is the face of Stella McCartney and Theory and makes huge amounts from cash from Guerlain cosmetics and two perfumes; Calvin Klein Euphoria and Guerlain Shalimar Souffle de Parfum. Getty Natalia Vodianova attends the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2015 on September 26, 2014 in Paris, France. 4. Doutzen Kroes: $7.5 million (£4.8 million). Kroes made her name as a Victoria's Secret model but she now makes her money from contracts with Tiffany & Co., Samsung and Calvin Klein. Getty Doutzen Kroes walks the runway during the Atelier Versace show as part of Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2015/2016 on July 5, 2015 in Paris, France. . 2. Cara Delevingne: $9 million £5.7 million). Delevingne made her name in high fashion modelling but her prolific social media presence with 19 million Instagram followers, 3.7 million Twitter followers and 240,000 Facebook fans helps her book contracts because of how much exposure a brand would get. She has modelled for DKNY and Burberry but she's now moving into acting and will appear in the highly anticipated 'Suicide Squad.' Getty Cara Delevingne is a regular at Raffles in Chelsea, London. 1. Gisele Bundchen: $44 million (£28.2 million). Bundchen's earnings massively outstrip that of her younger peers and that of her American football player husband Tom Brady. Bundchen retired from the catwalk this year but she makes most of her money from beauty and fragrance contracts with Chanel and Carolina Herrera and designing her own shoes for other brands. Getty Gisele Bündchen walks the runway at the Colcci fashion show during Sao Paulo Fashion Week Winter 2015 at Parque Candido Portinari on November 4, 2014 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

