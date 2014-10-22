Google Tops The List Of The World's 100 Most In-Demand Employers

Google, Apple, and Facebook are known for offering attractive perks, great pay, and excellent workplace cultures — so it’s no surprise that they’re also three of the world’s most sought-after places to work right now.

That’s according to a new ranking of the 100 most in-demand employers by LinkedIn.

The third annual list, announced Tuesday at LinkedIn’s Talent Connect conference in San Francisco, is based on an analysis of more than 35 billion interactions between companies and members on the professional networking site.

LinkedIn specifically looked at member awareness of every company (how many people have viewed their employees’ profiles within the past year), and engagement on LinkedIn (how many members have followed the company’s Company or Career Page within the past year).

Google snags the No. 1 spot for a third consecutive year.

Here’s the full ranking of 100 companies. Below are some highlights:

