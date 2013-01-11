Here Are The World's 10 Safest Airlines

Two Finnair pilots in an E170 aircraft.

Photo: Finnair

Finnair is the world’s safest airline, according to new research, while British Airways is Britain’s most secure.The Jet Airliner Crash Data Evaluation Centre, based in Germany, analysed all serious incidents suffered by airlines since 1983 in its study, as well as the number of miles flown by each carrier, to produce its annual Safety Index.



Air New Zealand, Cathay Pacific, Emirates and Etihad were also named among the five safest carriers, while BA came 10th, Virgin 15th, easyJet 17th and Ryanair 32nd.

No US airlines made the top 20 – Southwest Airlines was the highest ranked at number 21.

Other British carriers ranked in the study included Thomas Cook Airlines, which was placed in 18th, and Thomsonfly, which came 26th.

There were 496 fatalities on commercial passenger flights last year, according to the report, two fewer than in 2011. The most significant involved a Dana Air flight which crashed in Nigeria, killing 169 people, and a Bhoja Air flight which crashed in Pakistan, killing 127.

A total of 30 planes were destroyed and there were 44 “hull losses”, or aircraft write-offs, one less than the previous year.

The world’s safest airlines:

1. Finnair

2. Air New Zealand

3. Cathay Pacific

4. Emirates

5. Etihad

6. EVA Air

7. TAP Portugal

8. Hainan Airlines

9. Virgin Australia

10. British Airways

See www.jacdec.de for more information.

