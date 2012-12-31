The 10 Hottest Stock Markets In The World

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The S&P 500 is on track to book a low double-digit gain for the year.However, U.S. stock market returns are nothing compared to returns seen in some overseas markets.



Some obscure markets benefited from some world-class upgrades. Others got juiced by inflation.

Though the list is dominated by Asian and African stock markets, one South American exchange blew away the rest of the world.

All year-to-date returns data is from Bloomberg through December 28..

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.