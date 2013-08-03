There Will Be An Unrated Version Of Brad Pitt's Zombie Thriller 'World War Z'

If you weren’t pleased with the

lack of blood and gore in Brad Pitt’s PG-13 rated zombie film “World War Z,”there’s good news.

Paramount is releasing an unrated version of the film.

The much-troubled film tossed out its original 12-minute ending for an expensive reshoot of the final 40 minutes.

Despite that, the film ended up doing well at theatres earning $US474 million worldwide.

It’s unclear whether the original ending — or more blood — will make an appearance in the special edition; however, a featurette called “Camouflage” about the film’s production and final scenes with Pitt make us hopeful.

Below are the features of the unrated version via Entertainment Weekly.

“World War Z” hits stores September 17.

Origins

The filmmakers discuss collaborating with renowned actor/producer Brad Pitt to create a zombie film the likes of which have never been seen.

Looking to Science

Explore the scientific realities of zombie behaviour in nature and learn more about zombies in literature and film.

Outbreak

Go on set with Brad Pitt and director Marc Forster for a behind-the-scenes look at the film’s breathtaking first attack in Philadelphia.

The Journey Begins

Delve deeper into Gerry’s fight for survival during the dramatic escape in South Korea.

Behind the Wall

Explore the epic scene in Jerusalem and discover the incredible logistics of creating the elaborate stunts and crowd sequences.

Camouflage

Experience the final confrontation between Gerry and the zombies and discover the phenomenal scope of the film’s production.

