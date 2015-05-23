The 'World War Z' sequel is coming in 2017

Get ready to run from crazed zombies with Brad Pitt again.

Paramount has announced that the sequel to its 2013 thriller “World War Z” will be released June 9, 2017, according to Variety’s Dave McNary.

Pitt will again star and produce the film.

The first movie, based on the popular Max Brooks novel, revolved around a United National employee Gerry Lane (Pitt) who travels the globe in search of a cure for the Zombie pandemic that has hit the globe.

The plot for the sequel has not been revealed yet. But at the end of the first movie, Lane figured out a way to combat the zombies and returned to his family.

The sequel will be directed by Spanish filmmaker J.A. Bayonne (“The Orphanage,” “The Impossible”).

Though “World War Z” grabbed headlines during its production for having to do lengthy reshoots and rewrites, the film, directed by Marc Forster (“Quantum of Solace”), ended up grossing over $US540 million worldwide in its theatrical release.

If things go according to plan, the “World War Z” sequel will go up against “Fantastic Four 2” on June 9, 2017.

