The Biggest Problem Critics Have With Brad Pitt's Zombie Thriller 'World War Z'

It sounds like this red scene is bloodier than any scene in ‘World War Z.’

Brad Pitt’s zombie thriller “World War Z” hits theatres this weekend.



Despite a Vanity Fair article claiming the film suffered from poor communication, a budget inflation, and numerous delays, critics don’t have many issues with Paramount’s big budget bet.

The movie is getting good reviews and many are still pouring out. (The film currently sits at a fresh 73% on Rotten Tomatoes — far above the 56% of “Man of Steel.”)

The film’s not perfect.

It’s a far reach from its source material, Max Brooks’ 2006 novel with numerous critics comparing it to other epidemic films like 2011’s “Contagion” and “Children of Men.”

While critics have raved about everything from the impressive set to the super-charged hordes of zombies, there is one thing that has left reviewers bothered.

It’s not the 40-minute ending that needed to be reshot — though the abrupt change hasn’t blown many away either.

Rather, the PG-13 rating seems out of place.

Most reviews make a note about the goreless zombiefest.

Indiewire:

“Not many brains get munched, but plenty of people use them.”

Total Film:

“Conspicuously bloodless, the PG-13 rating rears its family friendly head whenever the camera gets too close for comfort.”

Film.com:

“The bloodless limitations of a PG-13 rating are occasionally impossible to ignore.”

Time:

“Aiming for a PG-13 rating deprived World War Z of the gross-out feeding scenes zombie fans love.”

Here’s what one fan said of the film on Rotten Tomatoes:

“It’s certainly the most bloodless. Not one drop is spilled on screen, all in service of a family friendly cert. Any carnage is represented in a blurry, chaotic background.”

Essentially, this may be the bloodiest Pitt gets in the film:

