Brad Pitt Faces Off Against Zombies In The First 'World War Z' Trailer

The full trailer for Paramount’s much-anticipated “World War Z” has finally been released.



Earlier this week we saw a preview teaser for the film based off the 2006 book of the same name by Max Brooks.

Check out Brad Pitt as United Nations’ agent Gerry Lane saving his family from the ant hills of zombies (literally) below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

