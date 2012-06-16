19 Incredible British Propaganda Posters From World War Two

Photo: National Archives / Wikipedia

Within the last few years, the World War II British propaganda poster “Keep calm and carry on” has become ubiquitous around the World.What many people don’t know is that the poster only saw limited distribution during World War II — the 2.5 million copies printed were held back and intended for us only in times of crisis, which (thankfully) never came.



However, the British government produced a whole range of other posters, many of which did see the light of day.

Recently the UK’s National Archives has decided to release over World War II 2,000 art works on Wikimedia. We’ve had a look through the 330 or so artworks that have been uploaded so far, and included some of our favourite examples of posters we found — some of which made it to print and some which didn’t. Inside are orders to keep quiet, stop waste and work hard.

