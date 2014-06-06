D-DAY: Here's How The Allies Began To Win The Second World War 70 Years Ago [PHOTOS]

Every war has events where the tide changes, turning points where the conflict’s endgame comes into focus.
That moment for the Second World War’s European theatre was June 6, 1944 — the day Allied forces crossed the English Channel and began to reclaim the European mainland.
Tomorrow marks the 70th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.
Here are images that bring to life one of the most consequential military operations in modern history.
Beaches along a 50-mile stretch of coastline in Normandy were given five names -- Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno, and Sword. German troops heavily defended each of them.
Some of the dead remained where they fell. Today there are 9,238 white crosses and 149 Stars of David dotting cemeteries throughout the area.
Less than one year later, Berlin fell and Hitler was dead. D-Day made the Allied victory on Europe possible.
If not for the Allied troops who invaded Normandy on June 6, 1944, the war might have had a very different resolution.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.