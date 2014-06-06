D-DAY: Here's How The Allies Began To Win The Second World War 70 Years Ago [PHOTOS]

Every war has events where the tide changes, turning points where the conflict’s endgame comes into focus.

That moment for the Second World War’s European theatre was June 6, 1944 — the day Allied forces crossed the English Channel and began to reclaim the European mainland.

Tomorrow marks the 70th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.

Here are images that bring to life one of the most consequential military operations in modern history.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.