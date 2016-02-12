World War II sweethearts reunited after 72 years

Norwood Thomas was stationed in London during World War II. He dated Joyce Durrant for a few months while serving. In 1944, he was called to fight at Normandy, cutting their romance short. 70 years later, they found each other online. Here’s what happened when they met in person.

