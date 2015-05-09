World War II planes flew over Washington DC to celebrate the 70th anniversary of VE Day

A number of vintage World War II military planes took to the skies and flew over the monuments in Washington, DC on the morning of May 8 to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the defeat of the Third Reich in Europe.
Thanks to #SkyFOX for the closeup WATCH LIVE: http://t.co/P3lkkynLEi #VEDay70 #ww2flyover #fox5dc pic.twitter.com/JwTZpMSufn
— FOX 5 DC (@fox5newsdc) May 8, 2015
The planes flew in formation over the National Mall and the Washington Monument, before heading south along the Potomac River in formation. The planes, according to CNN, flew in formations that were meant to commemorate the major aerial operations of World War II.
We are inbound to Washington. pic.twitter.com/kaolR9iH8g
— Jeff Simon (@jjsimonCNN) May 8, 2015
Another nice view http://t.co/sAAadrO4J5 #VEDay70 #WW2Flyover pic.twitter.com/j9mEpRE6gO
— Observing Space (@ObservingSpace) May 8, 2015
A total of 56 aircraft flew over DC in an event that took over a year of coordination to put together, Fox reports. After the flyover, a number of the planes will be displayed at the National Air and Space Museum in Chantilly, Virginia for an open exhibit.
A vintage C-45 getting ready for today’s #WW2FlyOver. #DC #avgeek #VEDay70 (cc. @airandspace) pic.twitter.com/7y2I9dW4a5
— ALPA (@WeAreALPA) May 8, 2015
Which #aircraft do you like better: The B-25 Betty’s Dream or The P-51 Bald Eagle? #WW2Flyover #VEDay70 #avgeek pic.twitter.com/ZKU5Et4L7H
— ALPA (@WeAreALPA) May 8, 2015
WWII FLYOVER pic.twitter.com/9W6cHy4nCa
— Chris Papst (@chrispapst) May 8, 2015
