Today Is The 70th Anniversary Of D-Day -- The Day The Allies Began To Win World War 2 [PHOTOS]

Every war has had one day that changed the tide–where one side began winning, and the other side began to lose.



That moment in the Second World War was D-Day–June 6, 1944–the day Allied forces crossed the English Channel and began to reclaim the European mainland.

Today is D-Day’s 69th anniversary.

As we remember those who were there, we offer the following images of the day Allied forces began winning World War II.

