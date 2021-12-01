3 people injured after World War II aircraft bomb exploded at a Munich train station, reports say

Aerial image of Donnersbergerbrücke train station in Munich, Germany. Google Maps

Three people were injured after an old aircraft bomb exploded at a train station in Munich, Germany, on Wednesday, local police said.

The explosion happened during construction work near the Donnersbergerbrücke S-Bahn station, the Munich police said.

One of the three injured people was seriously injured, the Munich fire department said.

Bild, Augsburger Allgemeine, and Süddeutsche Zeitung reported that the bomb was an aircraft bomb from World War II.

More than 2,000 tonnes of live bombs and munitions are found every year in Germany, Reuters reported.

Rail travel to and from the train station was suspended, Deutsche Bahn tweeted.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.