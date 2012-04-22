These Are The Powerful Posters That Got America Into WW1

Photo: Library of Congress

Even after the Civil War, Americans retained an affinity for picking up arms to defend their beliefs, but World War I changed that.Trench warfare, poison gas, and new weapons turned the battlefields of WW I into a nightmare of dated tactics, and ordnance no one had ever seen before. It was particularly ugly, and the Americans who fought the war became known as the “Lost Generation“.



So, propoganda was needed to generate support of the conflict and these Library of Congress posters provide us with an insight into this struggle with their collection of over 1900 posters created between 1914 and 1920.

We selected a few of the posters that show how the U.S. war effort not only attempted to convince males to enlist, but also how it seduced women into working for the Red Cross and those at home into buying ‘Liberty Bonds” to support “our boys.”

