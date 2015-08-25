This balloon could float passengers 20 miles into the sky for $75,000

Watch out, Virgin Galactic. There’s a new space tourism company in town.

A company called World View is planning to float passengers up to the edge of space — about 20 miles into the sky — via balloon by the end of 2016.

This 5-hour joy ride will include cocktails, stunning views of the stars, the blackness of space, and the curvature of Earth, all for the hefty sum of $US75,000 — about the price of a new entry-level Tesla.

Here’s a peak at what it will be like to float at an altitude of 100,000 feet, above 99% of Earth’s atmosphere.

