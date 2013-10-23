For $US75,000, You Can Take A Balloon Ride To The Edge Of Space

If you were inspired by recent blockbuster “Gravity,” now is your chance to get in on the action.

For $US75,000, a company called World View Enterprises will send you 19 miles up into Earth’s atmosphere using a high-altitude balloon.

The ride won’t earn passengers their NASA credentials — outer space is generally considered to begin at an altitude of 62 miles — but the company boasts the ride will afford balloon riders spectacular views of “the blackness of space and the curvature of our planet.”

This is a video animation of the ride:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.