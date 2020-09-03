These are the 12 Australian universities which made the top 200 in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings

The Old Quad at Melbourne University, Victoria, Australia. Image: Getty

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2021 list has been released, with 12 Australian universities among the top 200 in the world.

At the top of the Aussie list is the University of Melbourne, followed by the University of Sydney.

The top ranking university overall was The University of Oxford in the UK.

The Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2021 results are out, which includes more than 1,500 universities in 93 countries. It measures a university’s performance across the four main areas of research, teaching, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

While US universities dominated the top 10 rankings, the number one institution was The University of Oxford in the UK. This was followed by US universities Stanford University, Harvard University and the California Institute of Technology.

Australian universities were among the best represented, with 12 Aussie universities making the list. The US had 59 universities ranked, followed by UK (29), Germany (21), Australia (12) and the Netherlands (11).

At the top Australia’s list of universities was The University of Melbourne, which was ranked 31st.

University of Melbourne Vice-Chancellor Duncan Maskell said in a statement the improved ranking ties in with the university’s research impact, along with its global reputation.

“The reputational improvements within the teaching and research pillars, and the improvement in the citations pillar have driven the University’s improved ranking,” he said.

“At the same time, the ranking results are a reminder about the importance of university partnerships with industry, which will be critical as we navigate our way out of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Interim Vice-Chancellor of The University of Adelaide, Professor Mike Brooks, said in a statement that the ranking was positive news for South Australia, during a period of time that was challenging for the global higher education sector.

“There is no doubt this has been a tough year for the higher education sector, but also specifically for the University of Adelaide and for our wider community,” he said. “But this latest ranking demonstrates that we are held in high regard nationally and internationally.”

The rankings come as some Australian universities were reported to have been underpaying staff including the University of Sydney and the University of Melbourne.

Aussie unis have also been struck by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. In June, Universities Australia estimated that Australian universities could lose $16 billion by 2023 as a result of the pandemic. And the major reason for these losses were the drop in international student numbers.

Here’s the list of Australian universities that cracked the top 200:

University of Melbourne (31)

University of Sydney (=51)

Australian National University (59)

The University of Queensland (=62)

Monash University (=64)

The University of New South Wales, Sydney (67)

University of Adelaide (=118)

The University of Western Australia (139)

University of Technology Sydney (=160)

University of Canberra (=184)

Queensland University of Technology (186)

Macquarie University (=195)

