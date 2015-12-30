This news bulletin from the 1978 'Star Wars Holiday Special' shows how the world is pretty much the same

In honour of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” we watched the 1978 “Star Wars Holiday Special,” which focused on Chewbacca and the wookie’s other family members. As bizarre as the televised holiday special was, the commercial breaks were equally captivating, highlighting technology that is no longer widely used, and illustrating just how different life seems nowadays.

For example, during one of the breaks, CBS aired a 45-second news bulletin, which shows how little things have changed since 1978. From US tensions with Russia, to former government employees revealing national secrets, and the broadcast news obsession with winter weather updates, some things will never change.

And of course, this holiday season many people around the globe are watching the latest “Star Wars” canon, just like they were back in 1978.

Story and editing by Andrew Fowler

