The West Turns Against China, As Europe Sells Helicopters To Taiwan

China responded furiously when the US announced a new arms sales to Taiwan, last week.



But they remained silent today, as Taiwan announced a deal to buy 20 military helicopters from Europe, according to Reuters.

Hours after the deal was announced, state-owned newspaper China Daily had not updated its optimistic headline: “‘No Consensus’ to lift EU arms ban yet.”

China Daily also suggests that the arms deal may signify “a total warming for Sino-European ties.”

But it’s hard to see a second arms deal as anything but an affront to China. As the growing economic superpower can’t afford embargoes against both Europe and the U.S., Beijing may have to eat the insult, for now.

