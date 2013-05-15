Dizzying GIF Of The World Trade centre Spire Being Lifted Into Place

The final piece of One World Trade centre was lifted into place earlier this month – making it the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere at a symbolic 1,776 feet.



One of the coolest things from this historical event is this footage taken on a GoPro camera mounted on the spire as it was being raised:

Check out the entire video taken by The Port Authority of NY & NJ below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.