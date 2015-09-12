THEN AND NOW: How New York City's World Trade Center has changed in the 14 years since the 9/11 terrorist attack

Completed in 1973, the original World Trade Center complex was dubbed a “dream come true” by Governor Nelson Rockefeller at the official ribbon cutting ceremony on April 4.

After the September 11, 2011 terrorist attacks left a hole in New York’s skyline, ideas started spewing about what and how to rebuild.

Years later, One World Trade stands in its place. It’s not just the Western Hemisphere’s tallest building — it has also become a symbol of American pride.

See how the original World Trace Center evolved into today’s Freedom Tower after the attacks of 9/11.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.