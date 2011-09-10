Four Decades At The World Trade centre In Pictures

Photo: AP

When plans for the world trade centre were first revealed in January 1964, the structure was set to cost $330 million. By the time construction was completed in 1973, the costs to Port Authority had reached $900 million.

Click here to see pictures >

Even before construction was completed, the twin towers had appeared in movies The French Connection and The Hot Rock.



They captured global audiences when King Kong scurried up the side of the south tower, and in 1974 when French daredevil Philippe Petit walked between the towers on a tightrope.

In 1993, the towers were attacked for the first time when a truck loaded with explosives detonated in the parking lot of the North Tower building. The attack claimed six lives. And on September 11, 2001 two hijacked planes were flown into the the twin towers. The attacks killed 2,753 people in all and left a gaping hole in New York city’s skyline.

In 2006, the site began being prepped for construction again. Port Authority continues to control Freedom Tower and Tower 5, while Silverstein Properties controls Towers 2, 3 and 4. This time around, the entire World Trade centre project is estimated to cost $19 billion, while the cost for Silverstein Properties buildings are $7 billion.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.