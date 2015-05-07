How to tip in 24 countries around the world

In the US, it’s customary to tip servers at least 15% at both bars and restaurants.

But that’s not always the case in the rest of the world. In Japan, for example, it’s considered rude to tip and doing so might cause some awkward confusion.

To avoid these kinds of situations, take a look at the infographic below so you’ll know just how much to leave behind — if anything — the next time you’re enjoying a meal or a drink abroad.

