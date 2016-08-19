US

The world's tiniest violin fits in your palm and has invisible strings

Gene Kim

You might have pretended to “play” the tiniest violin in the world to your whiny friends before. You can now literally play them the world’s tiniest violin. Design I/O came up with an idea to make a violin that can be controlled only using two fingers. While this project wouldn’t exactly save humanity, the company sees much potential in future machines implementing such technology.

