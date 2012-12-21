The Mayan Calendar Has Ended, And We're All Still Here!

Yup, Earth’s still here.

Photo: bluedharma / Flickr

Seconds ago, the ancient Mayan calendar ran out. For some, this meant the world would also end.



But we’re all still here! YAY!

Of course, scientists already knew that Earth had nothing to worry about.

Mayans never predicted an Apocalypse. This is just when they got lazy with their record keeping and stopped updating the long-form version of their 5,172-year calendar. Just as our calendar starts the year fresh by repeating all 12 months starting Jan. 1, the Mayan calendar now begins another long cycle.

The Mayan calendar officially ended at the start of the winter solstice on Dec. 21, 2012, at 6:11 a.m. EST. So, if you still need something to mope about after not dying, it’s now the official beginning of winter in the Northern Hemisphere.

And just because we escaped The End, doesn’t mean you can just walk around worry-free.

There’s still the looming threat of global climate change, a proliferation of nuclear weapons, and cataclysmic hurricanes to shake your nerves.

See what the Mayan Apocalypse could have looked like below:

