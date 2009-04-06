World Stocks Up Again, Japan Announces $99 Billion Stimulus

Japan has announced a new $99 billion stimulus program. It sounds like a lot until you put it in the context of how much we’re spending here to save the economy (last count: $12.8 trillion).



The country’s GDP shrank by over 12% in Q4, but in keeping with the tradition, unemployment is only 4.4%.

Stocks, meanwhile, are once again showing follow through on the rally. The Nikkei was up 1.2% and Hong Kong was up over 3%. Shares of HSBC were up over 5% after successfully completeing a new rights offering. Europe is up as well, with the indices gaining over 1%.

