World Stocks Tanking Again As Dollar Stages A Reversal

This was bound to happen — a sudden reversal in the slumping USD prompting disorder across world markets.



Despite the lights-out Chinese GDP report (it was basically expected), stocks are lower around the world. Shanghai fell for a third day, slipping .7%. That happens to be the exact inverse of the .7% gain in the dollar index.

Europe fell significantly, with the DJ STOXX index, losing 1.7%.

S&P futures indicate the US will continue heading down, which also would be the third straight day of declines.

