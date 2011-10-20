Incredible Vintage Photos Of The World Series 100 Years Ago

Photo: Library of Congress

The World Series starts tonight in St. Louis.In honour of the 107th Fall Classic, we’ve collected some of the most striking photos from the World Series’ between 1911-1914.



The uniforms are floppy, the fans all have funny mustaches, and the players hardly resemble the sculpted modern athletes we watch today.

But these photos also contain a familiarity that reminds you of just how well we’ve preserved our national pastime over the last century.

