A Texas FOX Affiliate Sent A Text Message Prematurely Alerting Residents The Rangers Had Won The World Series Last Night

At 10:33 pm Thursday night, Dallas residents receiving text alerts from their local FOX affiliate received some very exciting news.



“The Texas Rangers have won the World Series.”

But here’s the thing. They hadn’t. And they didn’t.

The Cardinals’ David Freese spoiled Rangers’ fan’s excitement with a two-strike, two-out game-tying double to send the game to extra innings. He hit a walk-off home run just two innings later to extend the series to a game seven.

This alert will go down with the Miami Herald as one of the all-time biggest media blunders. Just not as big as the Rangers blowing two saves Thursday night.

