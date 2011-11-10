A 22-Year-Old German Won $8.7 Million In The World Series Of Poker Last Night In Vegas

Photo: AP

Pius Heinz won the World Series of Poker Main Event and the $8.7 million prize last night.The 22-year-old German didn’t even know if he wanted to play poker full-time earlier this year, but now he’s the winner of the biggest tournament on Earth.



He was locked in an epic 119-hand battle with Czech player Martin Staskzo. But he eventually wore him down and won with ace-high on the final hand.

Staskzo took home $5.3 million.

Watch the final hand below:

