Here's The Wild Ending To The Epic World Series Game That You Missed Last Night

Last night’s Game Six was one of the best World Series games ever.



No, it wasn’t the best played game. But the final innings were filled with dramatics you have to see to believe.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Cards were one strike away from losing at 7-5 with two outs and two runners on. David Freese crushed a triple to deep right to tie up the game:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

In the tenth, the Rangers got a man on before an injured Josh Hamilton came to the plate and slammed a clutch two-run homer to make it 9-7 Texas:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Once again the Cardinals found themselves down to their last strike at 9-8 in the tenth. After the Rangers walked Albert Pujols intentionally, Lance Berkman came to the plate and tied the game up with a looping single to centre:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

After Texas went quietly in the top of the 11th, the already-hero David Freese came up and sent the Series to Game Seven with one swing of the bat:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Game Seven is tonight.

