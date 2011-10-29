DO OR DIE: The Best World Series Game 7's Ever

Photo: AP

Game seven.The thought sends shivers down a sports’ fans spine.



That will be the prevailing feeling among Cardinals and Rangers’ fans as the Fall Classic’s final game takes centre stage Friday night.

After an epic game six, will game seven live up to the hype?

Only time will tell.

But as you prepare for baseball’s final game of the season, take a look back at some of the best game sevens to ever happen.

1912: Boston Red Sox 3, New York Giants 2 - 10 Innings It was the first time a game seven ever reached extra innings. And Giants Hall-of-Famer Christy Mathewson threw every pitch. Manager John McGraw decided to live or die with his pitcher. That backfired when Tris Speaker hit a game-tying single. One batter later, a sacrifice fly concluded Boston's comeback. 1924: Washington Senators 4, New York Giants 3 - 12 Innings It's a shame television coverage didn't exist for this one. Because the longest game seven in World Series history had everything from manager chess matches to fluke plays. The Senators player-manager Bucky Harris intentionally started a mediocre pitcher and pulled him two batters into the game to dictate the Giants' lineup. In the eighth, a simple ground ball hit a pebble and skipped over a Giants infielder to tie the game. Harris then brought in 18-year veteran Walter Johnson for a critical ninth-inning strikeout. Then, in the 12th-inning, a tailor-made double play hit ANTOHER rock and shot past the Giants' infield as the Senators' scored the game-ending run. You can't make this stuff up. 1960: Pittsburgh Pirates 10, New York Yankees 9 This may be the most memorable baseball game of all-time. 9-9. Bottom of the ninth. Bill Mazeroski. The shot heard 'round the world. It remains the only game seven walk-off home run ever hit. 1962: New York Yankees 1, San Francisco Giants 0 A pitching matchup for the ages. The Giants' Jack Sanford allowed just one run in seven innings. But Yankees hurler Ralph Terry didn't even allow a hit until the sixth inning, pitching all nine innings for a complete game shutout. The game wasn't without drama. The Giants had runners on second and third with two outs in the ninth and Willie McCovey coming to the plate. Terry, who allowed Mazeroski's home run just two seasons prior, stayed in to face the Hall-of-Famer. McCovey hit a rocket -- right to the second baseman for the final out. 1991: Minnesota Twins 1, Atlanta Braves 0 - 10 Innings It was 0-0 after nine innings! Both teams loaded the bases in the eighth inning with one out and failed to score! The Twins' Jack Morris pitched 10 scoreless innings! And he was finally rewarded for the gutsy effort. With a runner on third and one out in the tenth, the Braves elected to load up the bases. But Gene Larkin singled in the winning run. 1997: Florida Marlins 3, Cleveland Indians 2 – 11 innings Up 2-1 in the bottom of the ninth, the Indians were three outs away from celebrating their first World Series since 1948. Then Jose Mesa allowed two hits and a sacrifice fly, sending the game to extra innings. In the bottom of the eleventh, a young Edgar Renteria stepped to the plate against Charles Nagy with two outs and a runner on third base. His single up the middle gave Florida its first ever World Series. And continued the doom and gloom for Clevelanders everywhere. 2001: Arizona Diamondbacks 3, New York Yankees 2 Mariano Rivera is THE closer. When he entered the game in the eighth-inning, up 2-1 for a six-out save, he boasted a 0.81 postseason ERA. When he struck out the side that inning, his major-league best postseason ERA dipped to 0.70. And that's when it fell apart. Mark Grace led off the ninth with a single. The next batter, Tony Womack, tied the game with a double. And then, with the bases loaded, Luis Gonzalez floated a ball over Derek Jeter giving Arizona its first World Series championship. And ending the Yankees bid for a fourth straight title. And this is how we reached a game seven Friday night. Click here to see highlights from game six of the 2011 World Series >>>

